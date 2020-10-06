DanceHouse Makes a Move Online with Eclectic & International Fall Programming

Pivoting in light of the pandemic, Vancouver’s foremost dance presenter shares three digital programs and a new take on the ‘Speaking of Dance’ series.

DanceHouse has announced its Fall 2020 Season - continuing its mission of bringing the world's most thrilling and thought-provoking dance to Vancouver audiences. Gathering companies and artists from around the globe, DanceHouse presents three streaming performances: Dancing at Dusk - A Moment with Pina Bausch's The Rite of Spring (Oct 21-27), NDT2: Dare to Say (Nov 6-8), and Jack of all Trades' Battle / Street Dance (Nov 15).

"Dance is a powerful art form that builds community; studies even show that an audiences' heartbeats will synchronize during live performance. And while we may not be able to gather in person to experience this phenomenon, we truly believe - now more than ever - that dance plays a vital role in bringing us together," says Jim Smith, Artistic and Executive Director, DanceHouse. "From the most delicate embodiment of emotion to the bravura demonstrations of pure physical prowess - dance is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures. This fall, we will celebrate this singular art form by streaming three eclectic programs: A border-crossing collaboration celebrating one of history's greatest choreographers, Pina Bausch; the lauded NDT2's radical new creations from the cutting edge of the form; and Jack of all Trades' all-out street dance that will bring the party into audiences' homes. We invite you to join us, and share in these powerful experiences - We need each other. "

The DanceHouse Fall 2020 Season will include:



Dancing at Dusk - A moment with Pina Bausch's The Rite of Spring

October 21-27: Streaming available in Canada only

In spring 2020, Pina Bausch's 1975 seminal work, The Rite of Spring, was due to tour the world. Performeda??by a specially assembled company of 38 dancers from 14 African countries, this international co-production between Sadler's Wells (UK), Pina Bausch Foundation (Germany), and École des Sables (Senegal), should have opened in March 2020. However, just days before the premiere, performances were cancelled as governments around the world banned public gatherings and began shutting their borders due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before disbanding and going into lockdown, the company seized the opportunity by performing a last rehearsal on a beach near their base at École des Sables, Senegal. This unique and stunning moment was captured by filmmaker Florian Heinzen-Ziob and his crew.



This project is an initiative of Danse Danse (Montreal) in collaboration with Canadian Stage (Toronto), Harbourfront Centre (Toronto), National Arts Centre (Ottawa), Springboard Performance (Calgary), and DanceHouse.

Nederlands Dans Theater (Netherlands) - NDT2: Dare to Say - LIVE from the Hague

November 6-8, at 11am PST (Tickets available for purchase until Oct 30; Limited quantity available)

One of the world's most iconic contemporary dance companies shares a mixed bill of new work that could only happen in this day and age.

In Dare to Say, dancemakers Alexander Ekman and Dimo Milev challenge their performers with distinct new approaches to movement and choreography, necessitated by the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. The result is radically exciting new choreographic works that push the dancers to explore, and work, in entirely new directions. DanceHouse is thrilled to present these two new world premieres featuring NDT2's distinctive creative voices.



Jack of all Trades (Montreal) - Battle / Street Dance - LIVE from Montreal

November 15 at 4pm PST: Powered by Danse Danse

Eight Canadian dancers, accompanied by three renowned DJs, throw down in an atmosphere of expression, exchange, and confrontation.



JACK OF ALL TRADES (JOAT) is an internationally recognized festival that gathers the world's best practitioners of street dance and related arts - such as visual arts, music production and DJing - in a spirit of competition and celebration.

In this digital edition, large screens will be placed in front of the dancers enabling audience members to react to the battle - just like attending in person. Battle is an opportunity to experience a traditionally underground dance event, in a format as close to the original event as possible.

Tickets for all streams are available at dancehouse.ca - and range in price from $15 to $25.

DanceHouse, in partnership with SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs, will present a re-envisioned edition of their popular Speaking of Dance Conversations. Taking place November 26 at 11am PST, the online edition will feature interviews with four choreographers, including Jacob Boehme (Australia) and Hervé Koubi (France) who made the DanceHouse stage vibrate in the past giving voice to their memories and dreams for the future and engaging with online audiences directly via live chat.



An announcement on DanceHouse's Winter and Spring programming will come at later dates.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You