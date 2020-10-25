Dance Visions NY's Film Premieres Online

Each of the landmark venues will present a different site-specific version of the film, and will commence November 7 & 8.

Dance Visions NY presents "Evening," a multi-disciplinary film based on the "Evening" section of the poem, "The Subject and Power" by Kyra Jucovy. Over the course of a day, the poem and its protagonist follow a metaphorical river from its source. During "Evening," it approaches its fateful debouch with the sea in this mosaic of poetry, dance, art and nature.

Each of the landmark venues will present a different site-specific version of the film, and will commence November 7 & 8, presented by The Friends of Cedarmere.

Cedarmere, in Roslyn Harbor Long Island, is the historic estate of American poet William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878).

His most famous poem, "Thanatopsis," is a meditation on the cycle of life, a theme whose philosophy is echoed in Kyra Jucovy's poem "Evening." The Friends of Cedarmere, a co-sponsor of this project, recognize the timely, cyclical nature of the project.

Remarked NYC based visual artist Rachel Rabhan: "I have had the honor of observing this piece in production. I deeply appreciate the richness and layered nature of this work. It has been thrilling to witness a mother's giving of life to a daughter's words. As a viewer you will delight to see dancers at a distance performing together in this new medium."

