Dance Visions NY Announces The Third And Final Rendition Of EVENING

Dance Visions NY, Beth Jucovy, director announces the third and final rendition of "Evening," this week-end, Dec. 12th and 13th.

Noted Beth: "This project was originally going to be a live production. Even though I shifted it to a film out of necessity, I loved the challenge and process of creating the work in this manner, which I feel encapsulated my journey of navigating this year of 2020. This poetry/dance/art film demonstrates how we can still find ways to create art and even delight in new art forms that we are discovering at this time."

The final evolved version this weekend:

Viewable on you-tube through Elmont Memorial Library's website (Elmontlibrary.org/adult)

Link is also on the Dance Visions NY website.

Premiering Dec. 12, 2:30 pm through Dec. 13 10:00 PM EST

Runtime: 30 minutes

During the spring, summer and fall of 2020, during the Covid 19 pandemic, Dance Visions NY was fully immersed in creating a new work. The company navigated a new artform, and the result is a film mosaic of poetry, dance, theater, art and nature. Now, having recently presented two of three versions of the film, the ensemble is excited to present this last version, a combination of the first two, with the beauty of Zoetropsis (Cedarmere) and the depth of the Sands Point Preserve version (the two previous showings in November).

Originally intended to be a poetry/dance work performed in nature, "Evening" is derived from the last section of an original poem by Kyra Jucovy with three sections (Morning, Afternoon, Evening). The poem depicts a journey, which follows a river from its source in caves. It continues through the springs, all the way to the mouth of the ocean. Evening is the part of the poem in which the river gradually flows up to the mouth of the ocean, and a philosophical dilemma ensues. It illustrates the cyclic nature of so much of our world, and has particular relevance today, as 2020 comes to a close, with its theme of ending in order to begin anew. See more about the film here, on Broadway World.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You