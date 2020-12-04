Dance Visions NY Presents EVENING A Multi-Disciplinary Art Film Based On An Original Poem

During the spring, summer and fall of 2020, during the Covid 19 pandemic, Dance Visions NY has been fully immersed in creating a new work. The company has succeeded in navigating a new artform- the result is a film mosaic of poetry, dance, theater, art and nature.

Now having presented two of three versions of the film, we are excited to present this last version, a combination of the first two, with the beauty of Zoetropsis (Cedarmere version) and the depth of the Sands Point Preserve version.

Originally intended to be a poetry/dance work performed in nature, "Evening" is derived from the last section of an original poem by Kyra Jucovy with three sections (Morning, Afternoon, Evening). The poem depicts a journey, which follows a river from its source in caves. It continues through the springs, all the way to the mouth of the ocean. Evening is the part of the poem in which the river gradually flows up to the mouth of the ocean, and a philosophical dilemma ensues. It illustrates the cyclic nature of so much of our world, and has particular relevance today, with its theme of ending in order to begin anew.

The work is designed with the words as the motivating force throughout. Actor Tzena Nicole serves as the voice and unifying presence in the piece, expressing the widely varying emotions that the protagonist and her companion(s) experience. The movements of the dancers inspired by the Isadora Duncan aesthetic and philosophical approach, which are fully complementary to the words, embody the narration. This film incorporates a variety of background music and sounds, as well as imagery and video clips from nature.

Aside from footage recorded at the beautiful outdoor spaces of the presenting organizations, each performer recorded in the outdoor spaces that they could access during the pandemic. The movement therefore takes place in a wide variety of natural and human-made locales throughout the country, broadening the scope of the film to incorporate a picture of the nation in the pandemic, 2020. The film reads like a book, with chapters that can stand on their own, but ultimately informed by all that came before.

Viewable on YouTube through Elmont Memorial Library's website

www.elmontlibrary.org

Premiering Dec. 12, 2:30 pm and continuing through Dec. 13 10:00 PM

Runtime: 30 minutes

