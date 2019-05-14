Dance Currents Inc. and Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra collaborate as part of the Newton Festival of the Arts.

1. Our Children's Legacy: Music and Dances of Loss and Hope, a collaboration with Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra and Dance Currents Inc. June 9, 2019, 3pm at the Scandinavian Cultural Center, 206 Waltham Street, Newton, 02465. For the Children, a premiere, Limón Etude", Piano Quintet in F# minor by Amy Beach, and Vanishing Act for Narrator, Cello and Piano, by Judith Lynn Stillman.will also be presented. Tickets at www.proarte.org. Look under "Salon Series," price: $30,$27 and$10.

2. Our Children's Legacy: Music and Dances of Loss and Hope, June 14, 2019 at 8pm at Integrarte, 85 Seaverns Ave., Boston 02130. A collaboration with Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra and Dance Currents Inc. For the Children, a premiere, Limón Etude and Piano Quintet in F# Minorby Amy Beach, will be presented. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.org. Price: general public: $25, students, seniors and BDA members $23.

The performers from Pro Arte are Liana Zaretsky and Colin Davis, violins, Jean Haig, viola, Steven Laven, cello and Judith Lynn Stillman, Piano. The narrator is Genie Ware. The dancers from Dance Currents Inc. are Kirsten Glaser, Alex Jimenez, Li-Ann Lim, Avery Saulnier De Reyes, and Taryn Scott-Kolbe. Maire Clement, soprano, will sing Limón Etude live.

3. Newton Universal Legendary Awards, June 15that 4:30pm at Charles Brown Middle School Auditorium, 125 Meadowbrook Road, Newton as part of the Newton Inaugural Ceremonial Awards. Tickets at nula.org. For the Children will be presented as part of this award event. The dancers are Kirsten Glaser, Alex Jimenez, Avery Saulnier De Reyes, and Taryn Scott-Kolbe.

4. Festival of Us, You, We and Them, June 23rd. at 2:10-2:30pm in studio 1 at The Dance Complex, 536 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA. The tickets are free. For more information go to www.thedancecomplex.org. The dance will be presented as part of this festival. The dancers are Kirsten Glaser, Alex Jimenez, Avery Saulnier De Reyes, and Taryn Scott-Kolbe.

For the Children is dedicated to all who have lost children, but particularly for migrants forced to flee and face the loss of their children. The result of this loss is explored in the dance through the title of each section: Loss, Love, Shadows, At Your Feet, Phantom and March. The set is choreographed by Kathy Hassinger to six of Grieg's Lyric pieces played live by cellist Steven Laven and pianist Judith Stillman.

A couple struggles with the pain of loss by traveling through an army of fears. Just when defeat seems imminent, the husband turns the shadows into guides by bringing his fears to the place where the child was lost. The phantom /guides bring the couple to a higher plane, a place of hope, and their journey is infused with purpose and determination. Edvard Grieg lost a child, Alexandra, and struggled with pleurisy and its effects all his life. He continued to travel, play and write music. He is considered one of the leading Romantic composers of all time and used Norwegian folk music in his compositions to develop a national musical identity.





