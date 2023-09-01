D:MIC/FAC Announces The Audience Choice Award Winners As Part Of 2023 DANCE:MADE IN CANADA/FAIT AU CANADA FESTIVAL

The seventh edition of this biennial cutting-edge contemporary dance festival which had a hugely successful run August 16-20, 2023 at the Betty Oliphant Theatre.

Sep. 01, 2023

Artistic Director Yvonne Ng, on behalf of dance:made in canada/fait au canada , co-festival directors Jeff Morris and Janelle Rainville, and guest curators Robert Binet and Santee Smith, has announced the Audience Choice Award Winners from this year's dance: made in canada / fait au canada (d:mic/fac), the seventh edition of this biennial cutting-edge contemporary dance festival which had a hugely successful run August 16-20, 2023 at the Betty Oliphant Theatre in Toronto.

 

At d:mic/fac 2013, Audience Choice Awards (ACA) was established for the MainStage Series and What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get (WYSIWYG) Series. Audience members have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists in both series. This year, $675 each in prize money was given to the award winners for their outstanding work. 

 

The 2023 d:mic/fac ACA MainStage Series Award goes to Toronto's Hanna Kiel/Human Body Expression for BODY  as a part of The Binet Series. BODY transcends boundaries and elevates the art of body language to unprecedented heights, igniting a profound celebration of our innate and primal means of communication. 

 

The 2023 d:mic/fac ACA WYSIWYG Series Award goes to Toronto's Lukas Malkowski for Microphone Controller which was a thrilling sensory performance from start to finish. Lukas Malkowski is a CODA(Child of Deaf Adult), performance maker, and Aquarius based between Canada/Germany. 

 

Among the outstanding Canadian dance creators that contributed to the 3 different MainStage series were Jasad Dance Projects Meryem Alaoui (Toronto), Vania Dodoo-Beals (Toronto), Derek Souvannavong (Toronto), Emmalena Fredriksson & Arash Khakpour (Vancouver, British Columbia), Human Body Expression (Toronto, Ontario)  L'ENCRE NOIRE(Montréal, Québec), Liliona Quarmyne (Halifax, Nova Scotia), Meghann Michalsky (Calgary, Alberta), and Alexis Fletcher (Vancouver, British Columbia). 

 

Among the outstanding Canadian dance creators that contributed to the 3 different WYDIWYG series were Aly Keita (Montreal, Quebec), Bryce Taylor (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Lukas Malkowski (Toronto, Ontario), Marie Lambin-Gagnon (Montreal,Quebec/Toronto, Ontario) and Samantha Sutherland (Toronto, Ontario).

 

Our 2023 d:mic/fac featured 6 dance film series – 3 series available to view in theatre during the festival and 3 available for online streaming. The dance film award, chosen by our jury  is_littleRoom_CUT10_Final, by directors, Eowynn Enquist, Isak Enquist. The jury finds that _littleRoom_CUT10_Final was strongly focused conceptually, with a tight and exuberant focus on the body and physicality. The film is unpretentious and dynamic and draws the audience into its constrained space, even while urging an expansion of boundaries.

 

The Arts Encounters programme included a photography exhibit, a glimpse into the life of late Danny Grossman, flamenco by Kiyo Asaoka and song by Midori Marsh in the sunroom, workshops, the third season of our podcast The 'D' Word, and a performance by our Dance Stewards as apart of the WYSIWYG performances. 

 

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261644®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdancemadeincanada.ca%2Ffestival%2F2023-dmic%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




