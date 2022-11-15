Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Complexions Contemporary Dance Opens 28th Season at the Joyce Theater

Performances run November 22â€“December 4, 2022.

Nov. 15, 2022 Â 
Complexions Contemporary Dance Opens 28th Season at the Joyce Theater

Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Complexions) returns to The Joyce Theater from November 22-December 4, 2022. Now in its 28th season, the company takes the stage with two no-holds-barred programs danced by a treasure trove roster of performers. Tickets are on sale here.

In its first week (Program A), the company will present Dwight Rhoden's SNATCHED BACK from the EDGES, performed only once during last year's engagement, which was cut short after opening night due to COVID-19. Created at the height of the pandemic during a moment of racial reckoning, this work chronicles the indelible human spirit in the eye of a storm, made only more poignant now after the continued struggles of our time. Set to a wide-ranging soundtrack featuring spoken word by Terrell Lewis and music including Beethoven, Jon Batiste, Shirley Caesar, and more, each vignette helps build a nuanced portrait of today's generation. Rounding out the program, the fan-favorite Hissy Fits, focused on the bliss and pain of intimate relationships, returns.

In the second week's program (Program B), guests will witness the company premiere of William Forsythe's spare and otherworldly Slingerland Duet (Pas de Deux), and two world premieres: Jae Man Joo's new duet, Serenity, and Dwight Rhoden's new Endgame/Love One. The program will also include a reprise of Francesca Harper's 2017 work System, set to Bach's "Air on the G string." An excerpt from SNATCHED BACK from the EDGES will also be performed.

"We are thrilled to be headed back to The Joyce with this dynamic program that showcases the talent and incredible range and diversity that has always been the bedrock of our company. I'm looking forward to sharing SNATCHED BACK from the EDGES as well as my newest work Endgame/Love One, which is ultimately about love and survival, infinite possibilities, closed chapters, and next steps," said Dwight Rhoden, Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director and Choreographer for Complexions.

"Each program is special, and I know audiences will enjoy themselves regardless of when they attend. Having spent two- and one-half years dancing with Ballet Frankfurt, led by William Forsythe, earlier in my career, I am especially excited that this generation of Complexions dancers-and Joyce audiences-get to experience his Slingerland Duet (Pas de Deux)," says Desmond Richardson, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director for Complexions.

Opening night, Tuesday, November 22 will be dedicated to Complexions' annual benefit performance. Hosted by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar award-winning artist, Whoopi Goldberg, this year's benefit performance will honor Rhoden and Richardson for their contributions to the world of contemporary ballet, their dedication to training the next generation of artists, and their unwavering three-decades-long commitment to exemplifying the principles of diversity and inclusion in action. The evening will feature excerpts from the season as well as a performance by American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Senior Level Students in collaboration with Complexions' Pre-Professional Program. A VIP reception for the Artistic Directors will take place immediately following the performance. Tickets can be purchased here.


Proceeds from the benefit performance will continue to help build Complexions' educational initiatives through scholarships, mentorship programs and the continued development of Rhoden's and Richardson's methodology of dance training.




The American Dance Guild Performance Festival Returns To Ailey Citigroup Theater Photo
The American Dance Guild Performance Festival Returns To Ailey Citigroup Theater
The American Dance Guild will return to live performance with their yearly ADG PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, their first live production since the Covid pandemic. Return, Renew, Rejoice! will take place over four evenings, Dec 1 - Dec 4 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, in New York City. The work of 33 contemporary choreographers will be shown.
Review: TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION at BAMs Howard Gilman Opera House Photo
Review: TRANSVERSE ORIENTATION at BAM's Howard Gilman Opera House
Athens arrived in Brooklyn and transported myth and magic interwoven with the beauty & grotesqueness of humanity. Conceived & directed by Dimitris Papaioannou, dialogue-free and comprised of non-linear vignettes, Transverse Orientation is a dynamic dance theater tableau that creates a veritable feast of sumptuous delights & constant metamorphosis.
Miro Magloires New Chamber Ballet to Premiere at the Mark Morris Dance Center Photo
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to Premiere at the Mark Morris Dance Center
Miro Magloire will present his new chamber ballet in the premiere of 'Secret Place,' a new, full-evening work to music by composer Reiko Fueting, current chair of the theory and composition departments at Manhattan School of Music, November 18 & 19, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.
Aileys Opening Night Gala to Launch Four-Week Holiday Season In NYC Photo
Ailey's Opening Night Gala to Launch Four-Week Holiday Season In NYC
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's four-week holiday engagementÂ will kick off on November 30 with a star-studded Opening Night Gala, including a performance at New York City Center and party at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

More Hot Stories For You


The American Dance Guild Performance Festival Returns To Ailey Citigroup TheaterThe American Dance Guild Performance Festival Returns To Ailey Citigroup Theater
November 14, 2022

The American Dance Guild will return to live performance with their yearly ADG PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, their first live production since the Covid pandemic. Return, Renew, Rejoice! will take place over four evenings, Dec 1 - Dec 4 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, in New York City. The work of 33 contemporary choreographers will be shown.
Dance/NYC Releases Dance Industry Census Featurette Highlighting Diversity And Contributions Of The NYC Dance CommunityDance/NYC Releases Dance Industry Census Featurette Highlighting Diversity And Contributions Of The NYC Dance Community
November 14, 2022

The dance service organization, Dance/NYC, released a featurette highlighting the diversity and contributions of the New York City dance industry to the local creative economy. The video was produced to encourage individuals, organizations, and businesses to complete the Dance Industry Census, which will close on December 15, 2022 at 11:59pm EST.
Constantine Maroulis to Join Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKSConstantine Maroulis to Join Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS
November 14, 2022

Tony-nominated actor and singerÂ and Wyckoff native Constantine Maroulis has joined the cast of the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)â€™s THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS, as Claraâ€™s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer.
American Ballet Theatre to Launch 19-City Summer Intensive National Audition Tour in January 2023American Ballet Theatre to Launch 19-City Summer Intensive National Audition Tour in January 2023
November 14, 2022

American Ballet Theatreâ€™s Summer Intensive National Audition Tour will kick off on January 7, 2023, visiting a total of 19 cities through February 5, 2023. Intermediate and advanced students, ages 9 to 24, are invited to audition for ABTâ€™s Summer Intensives, Collegiate Summer Intensive, and Young Dancer Summer Workshops.
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to Premiere at the Mark Morris Dance CenterMiro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to Premiere at the Mark Morris Dance Center
November 13, 2022

Miro Magloire will present his new chamber ballet in the premiere of 'Secret Place,' a new, full-evening work to music by composer Reiko Fueting, current chair of the theory and composition departments at Manhattan School of Music, November 18 & 19, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.