Complexions Contemporary Dance Opens 28th Season at the Joyce Theater

Complexions Contemporary Ballet (Complexions) returns to The Joyce Theater from November 22-December 4, 2022. Now in its 28th season, the company takes the stage with two no-holds-barred programs danced by a treasure trove roster of performers. Tickets are on sale here.

In its first week (Program A), the company will present Dwight Rhoden's SNATCHED BACK from the EDGES, performed only once during last year's engagement, which was cut short after opening night due to COVID-19. Created at the height of the pandemic during a moment of racial reckoning, this work chronicles the indelible human spirit in the eye of a storm, made only more poignant now after the continued struggles of our time. Set to a wide-ranging soundtrack featuring spoken word by Terrell Lewis and music including Beethoven, Jon Batiste, Shirley Caesar, and more, each vignette helps build a nuanced portrait of today's generation. Rounding out the program, the fan-favorite Hissy Fits, focused on the bliss and pain of intimate relationships, returns.

In the second week's program (Program B), guests will witness the company premiere of William Forsythe's spare and otherworldly Slingerland Duet (Pas de Deux), and two world premieres: Jae Man Joo's new duet, Serenity, and Dwight Rhoden's new Endgame/Love One. The program will also include a reprise of Francesca Harper's 2017 work System, set to Bach's "Air on the G string." An excerpt from SNATCHED BACK from the EDGES will also be performed.

"We are thrilled to be headed back to The Joyce with this dynamic program that showcases the talent and incredible range and diversity that has always been the bedrock of our company. I'm looking forward to sharing SNATCHED BACK from the EDGES as well as my newest work Endgame/Love One, which is ultimately about love and survival, infinite possibilities, closed chapters, and next steps," said Dwight Rhoden, Co-Founder, Co-Artistic Director and Choreographer for Complexions.

"Each program is special, and I know audiences will enjoy themselves regardless of when they attend. Having spent two- and one-half years dancing with Ballet Frankfurt, led by William Forsythe, earlier in my career, I am especially excited that this generation of Complexions dancers-and Joyce audiences-get to experience his Slingerland Duet (Pas de Deux)," says Desmond Richardson, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director for Complexions.

Opening night, Tuesday, November 22 will be dedicated to Complexions' annual benefit performance. Hosted by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar award-winning artist, Whoopi Goldberg, this year's benefit performance will honor Rhoden and Richardson for their contributions to the world of contemporary ballet, their dedication to training the next generation of artists, and their unwavering three-decades-long commitment to exemplifying the principles of diversity and inclusion in action. The evening will feature excerpts from the season as well as a performance by American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Senior Level Students in collaboration with Complexions' Pre-Professional Program. A VIP reception for the Artistic Directors will take place immediately following the performance. Tickets can be purchased here.



Proceeds from the benefit performance will continue to help build Complexions' educational initiatives through scholarships, mentorship programs and the continued development of Rhoden's and Richardson's methodology of dance training.