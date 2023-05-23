Clymove Dance Honors ELISA MONTE This Week

Dancer/choreographer Clymene Aldinger has announced her company CLYMOVE's spring season May 26 & 27, presenting Time Signatures, an evening of nine contemporary dance pieces, all choreographed by Aldinger, and consisting of a series of solos, trios, and quartets, performed by four outstanding dancers whose divergent and contrasting life experiences celebrate the Company's individual uniqueness and shared humanity.

Shifting from dark and intimate to silly, and blending personal reflections and experiences with larger social movements, the work is a celebration of womanhood. The Company's desire is to highlight a unique lineage of modern/contemporary dance that praises the gift of womanhood and mentorship in dance, and that proves to be an example of what happens when women support each other and share wisdom. Within the two-hour program, audiences will experience everything that has been created by CLYMOVE since its inception in 2021.

In addition to the presentation of Time Signatures, the very special evening of May 26 will honor ELISA MONTE, Clymene's mentor, inspiration, and friend, in whose company she performed for eight years.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, May 26 & 27 at 7 PM.

Friday May 26th will honor ELISA MONTE, performance followed by cocktail reception at Baba Cool

Tickets: May 26 performance followed by cocktail reception, $100/VIP $500.

Tickets: May 26 (performance only) and May 27: $25

Center for Performance Research, 361 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

Reservations: Click Here or www.CLYMOVE.org/spring23

Dancers: JoVonna Parks, Bridget Cronin, Angelica Mondol Viana, and Roxanne Young

Music: original score by DJ Kurt Rambus

Lighting: Conor Mulligan