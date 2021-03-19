CircEsteem to Host International Social Circus Day Celebration

CircEsteem is back with its first digital performance since September! This online celebration of Social Circuses all over the world will include live interaction and brand new recorded performances, including:

A culmination of the virtual Social Circus Festival; featuring sibling organizations from around the globe: Circus Harmony (St. Louis, MO), ENC de Puerto Rico, Fern Street Circus (San Diego, CA), Red Nose Foundation (Indonesia), Trenton Circus Squad (NJ), and Zip Zap Circus (South Africa)

Youth Acts from CircEsteem's own Performance Troupe (ages 8-18)

Professional Circus Performers from our community

The logo contest winner announcement - a $250 cash prize awarded to a current or former student for our 20th anniversary logo design!

Live Raffle for those in the audience

The event is totally free but there will be plenty of opportunities to support CircEsteem. Save the date and spread the word!

