Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CircEsteem to Host International Social Circus Day Celebration

This online celebration of Social Circuses all over the world will include live interaction and brand new recorded performances.

Mar. 19, 2021  

CircEsteem to Host International Social Circus Day Celebration

CircEsteem is back with its first digital performance since September! This online celebration of Social Circuses all over the world will include live interaction and brand new recorded performances, including:

  • A culmination of the virtual Social Circus Festival; featuring sibling organizations from around the globe: Circus Harmony (St. Louis, MO), ENC de Puerto Rico, Fern Street Circus (San Diego, CA), Red Nose Foundation (Indonesia), Trenton Circus Squad (NJ), and Zip Zap Circus (South Africa)

  • Youth Acts from CircEsteem's own Performance Troupe (ages 8-18)

  • Professional Circus Performers from our community

  • The logo contest winner announcement - a $250 cash prize awarded to a current or former student for our 20th anniversary logo design!

  • Live Raffle for those in the audience

The event is totally free but there will be plenty of opportunities to support CircEsteem. Save the date and spread the word!

Learn more at https://circusharmony.org/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Blue / Centered)
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Dance Stories
Chaz Wolcott Directs and Stars in Dance Series COOPED UP Photo

Chaz Wolcott Directs and Stars in Dance Series COOPED UP

Van Grimde Corps Secrets Presents The Virtual Exhibition EMBODIMENT 2 Photo

Van Grimde Corps Secrets Presents The Virtual Exhibition EMBODIMENT 2

New York Theatre Ballet Presents BETWEEN THE ACTS: DANCE PRESERVATION Photo

New York Theatre Ballet Presents BETWEEN THE ACTS: DANCE PRESERVATION

Ballet Hispánico Partners With ¡Viva El Arte De Santa Bárbara! For A V Photo

Ballet Hispánico Partners With ¡Viva El Arte De Santa Bárbara! For A Virtual Residency And Community Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Inside IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco Exhibiton
  • Judge Orders State Back to Court to Participate in Resolution of SFIAF First Amendment Case
  • Shakespeare by the Sea Announces the Premiere of MEASURE FOR MEASURE
  • Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance Announces Recipients of 2021 MaTilDa Awards