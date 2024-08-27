Choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson to Present National Tour for THE REMEMBER BALLOONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MooreDunson Co. will present the upcoming national U.S. tour for their latest stage production, The Remember Balloons. The Remember Balloons is a dance-theater production that combines contemporary dance choreography, an original score, and imaginative digital projections inspired by the poignant award-winning children's book of the same name, which helps families discuss Alzheimer's disease, memory loss, and grief. Director/choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson and composer Theron Brown have adapted this intergenerational story for the stage, creating a captivating production for the entire family. The seven-city 2024-2025 tour begins with a world premiere in McLean, VA on October 18 and continues to Wilkes Barre, PA; Knoxville, TN; Des Moines, IA; and beyond.

The Remember Balloons features contemporary choreography, a compelling and energetic blend of late 20th century American modern dance and social dance, and an original score that combines elements of jazz, blues, Motown, and classical music. The work aims to provide families with new tools to communicate about Alzheimer's disease, grief, and memory loss.

The book The Remember Balloons, created by author Jessie Oliveros and illustrator Dana Wulfekotte, embraces the beauty of sharing memories with others while delicately addressing the subject of memory loss. In the book, the main character, James, has many balloons/special memories. James's Grandpa also treasures his balloons, each representing cherished memories and stories-his wedding with Grandma, a fishing trip with James, and more. When the balloons begin to drift away, James is devastated until he discovers he can share the memories in the balloons with Grandpa, one by one. The stage production is recommended for children grades K-4, parents, grandparents, and adults.

Tour Details

October 18, 2024 The Alden Theatre, McLean Community Center, McLean, VA

November 6-8, 2024 WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Sheridan, WY

November 12, 2024 Governors State University, University Park, IL

January 24, 2025 Lafon Performing Arts Center, Luling, LA

January 27, 2025 F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes Barre, PA

February 2-3, 2025 Bijou Theatre, Knoxville, TN

March 24-29, 2025 Des Moines Performing Arts, Des Moines, IA

"I first encountered this beautiful book on a visit to the library with my two toddlers. I was so touched - as a father, as an artist, as a storyteller - I had to find a way to bring this story to the stage," shares director/choreographer Dominic Moore-Dunson. "We are creating a meaningful production to captivate all ages, something kids AND adults will truly connect with. We are so honored to share The Remember Balloons and offer a deep and joyful theatrical experience for families nationwide."

"When Dominic first asked me to talk about a project that he wanted me to compose and arrange music for, I had to say yes because of other works that I've seen him create," comments composer Theron Brown. "Once he read the book to me, that's when it hit me. This is a project that could inspire, comfort, and bring families closer together. I am proud to be a part of a powerful project that will change people's lives. That's what art is all about!"

Collaborators: Dominic Moore-Dunson, named one of Dance Magazine's 2023 "25 to Watch," is co-producer, choreographer, and director. Acclaimed composer and jazz pianist Theron Brown, founder of the Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival, is the composer, arranger, and music director for the work. Ashley Moore-Dunson is co-producer; Scott Leathers is scenic and lighting designer; Kyle Odum and Sam Lowry are projection designers; India Blatch-Geib is costume designer. Tour performers will be announced at a later date. The Remember Balloons is presented through a special arrangement with Jessie Oliveros and Dana Wulfekotte.

