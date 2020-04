Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The dancers of Chamber Dance Project and Diane Coburn Bruning will present a first ever informal open rehearsal through Zoom.

Attendees will experience the process of creating movement and how it is adapted throughout a rehearsal-- let's see how this goes!

To sign up email rsvp@chamberdance.org. Questions? 202.499.2297

Visit the website here: https://chamberdance.org/virtual-chats/





