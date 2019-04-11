Cathy Marston Presents Discussion on American Premiere of Jane Eyre with ABT Dancers

American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancers Isabella Boylston, Misty Copeland and Devon Teuscher will join choreographer Cathy Marston for a conversation on her full-length ballet Jane Eyre. Boylston, Copeland and Teuscher will dance the title role in Marston's ballet during ABT's Spring season at the Metropolitan Opera House. The discussion, moderated by Elda Rotor, Vice President and Publisher for Penguin Classics, will take place at the 92nd Street Y on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. Tickets for the event, starting at $35, are available online at https://www.92y.org/event/jane-eyre.

The American Premiere of the full-length Jane Eyre, set for Tuesday, June 4, features choreography and direction by Marston, music compiled and composed by Philip Feeney, scenery and costumes by Patrick Kinmonth and lighting by Brad Fields. The production received its World Premiere by Northern Ballet on May 19, 2016 in Doncaster, England. Jane Eyre is a co-production with Joffrey Ballet and is staged for ABT by Jenny Tattersall and Daniel de Andrade. Following the June 4 Company Premiere, the ballet will be given seven performances by ABT through Monday, June 10.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2019 Metropolitan Opera House season, beginning at $25, are available online, at the Met box office or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th streets in New York City. For more information, visit ABT's website at www.abt.org.

Jane Eyre is part of the ABT Women's Movement, a multi-year initiative to support the creation, exploration and staging of new works by women for ABT and the ABT Studio Company.

Photo Credit: Patrick Fraser





Related Articles View More Dance Stories