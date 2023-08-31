Canton Ballet Announces 2023-24 Season

Canton Ballet today announced details of its 2023-24 season, Imagine. Inspire. Ignite., with public performances to be held at the historic Canton Palace Theatre for its three programs: New Works (October 7, 2023), The Nutcracker (December 8–10, 2023), and Come Dance with Me! (April 13 & 14, 2024).

“This season promises to captivate audiences with its diverse programming and exceptional artistry, creating unforgettable moments that will continue to resonate long after the final curtain falls,” said Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Artistic Director for Canton Ballet. “We can't wait to share these inspiring performances with our community.”

Imagine. Inspire. Ignite. is set to feature live orchestral and other musical accompaniment at select performances this season — a special occurrence for Northeast Ohio audiences and dancers alike.

“What truly makes this season special is the exciting collaborations we have planned — performing alongside the Canton Symphony Orchestra, dancing to the rhythms of The John Trapani Big Band, showcasing a world premiere ballet set to a live piano performance, and, of course, welcoming back many accomplished Canton Ballet alumni to choreograph on our dancers,” noted Joy L. Raub, Executive Director for Canton Ballet.

This year's season opens October 7, 2023, with New Works, a bold and compelling exploration of the diversity of dance — from the timeless elegance of classical ballet to the unpredictable innovation of contemporary movement. This program will feature newly commissioned choreography by Canton Ballet alumni.

From December 8–10, 2023, Canton Ballet will perform four shows of The Nutcracker, which has enchanted families across Northeast Ohio for generations, becoming a beloved holiday tradition. Adding to the magic of this season, the Friday and Saturday evening performances will feature the Canton Symphony Orchestra playing live alongside the Ballet — marking a momentous reunion for the first time in 25 years!

Live music supported by William L. and Sharon K. Luntz Family Philanthropic Fund and The Leibensperger Family Foundation.

On April 13 & 14, 2024, Canton Ballet presents Come Dance with Me! to close the season. This performance will feature Big Band favorites and the World Premiere of a ballet by Canton Ballet alumnus Zachary Catazaro. To start, The John Trapani Big Band joins the Ballet for a performance of cherished classics and mesmerizing dance — a fond farewell to the band whose remarkable Canton music-making legacy has spanned more than three decades. Finally, audiences will be treated to Catazaro's highly anticipated ballet premiere set to Bach's rhythmically sublime Partita No. 2 in C minor, performed live by Canton Ballet's Principal Pianist, Sharon Walsh.

Tickets to Canton Ballet performances are sold exclusively through Click Here, which uses its trusted ticket service provider, Etix. If patrons require assistance or have inquiries about the online ticket purchase process, they can reach out to Canton Ballet's offices directly at 330.455.7220.



Canton Ballet has fostered an appreciation of the art of dance throughout the region for almost 60 years. Under the artistic direction of Jennifer Catazaro Hayward and executive direction of Joy L. Raub, the Ballet is regarded as one of the most admired pre-professional dance companies in Ohio, and its School provides the highest quality of instruction for all ages and skill levels, from toddlers to adults. Each year, Canton Ballet performs public and school performances at the Canton Palace Theatre for audiences to enjoy.