Tribeca-based Battery Dance announces the first annual Battery Dance Gallery Crawl on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 2pm-4pm, at eight art galleries in its immediate neighborhood. Battery Dancers past and present and a special guest from India will bring their artistry into the galleries, reacting to and resonating with the art on display. Audience members are invited to explore the galleries, all located within a few blocks of each other, and take in this one-day-only experience of art and dance in New York's newest nexus for the arts. The performances will also be live-streamed on Battery Dance's social media channels. Advance registration is requested at https://www.classy.org/event/battery-dance-tribeca-gallery-crawl/e373826. For more information, visit batterydance.org/event/battery-dance-2021-gallery-crawl.

"Coming out of pandemic-enforced isolation, we saw a Renaissance on our streets with empty, distressed storefronts remade into gorgeous spaces for art. It seemed like a beckoning for us - come, dance, bring the neighbors out and let's celebrate each other and our community," said Jonathan Hollander, Artistic Director and Founder of Battery Dance.

The slate of performances includes:

Sean Scantlebury at Andrew Kreps Gallery

22 Cortlandt Alley New York, NY 10013

Razvan Stoian at CHART Gallery

74 Franklin St New York, NY 10013

Sara Seger at David Lewis

57 Walker St New York, NY 10013

Mira Cook at GRIMM

54 White St New York, NY 10013

Sarah Housepian at Jane Lombard Gallery

58 White St New York, NY 10013

Randall Riley at Kapp Kapp

368 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Jillian Linkowski at Projekt 105

105 Hudson St New York, NY 10013

Vivake Khamsingsavath & Durgesh Gangani at R & Company

64 White St New York, NY 10013

Please note, COVID-vaccination is required for entry into the galleries.