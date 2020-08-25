Ballet West Scotland Will Close Following Sexual Assault Allegations Against Vice Principal Jonathan Barton

Barton resigned from his position at the school earlier this month, but denied the allegations.

Prestigious dance school, Ballet West, will close following sexual assault allegations against the school's vice principal, Jonathan Barton, BBC reports.

Barton resigned from his position at the school earlier this month, but denied the allegations.

Police Scotland said that it was aware of concerns regarding Barton's alleged behavior but no criminality had been established.

On Monday, trustees of Ballet West issued a statement which said: "The trustees must today report the saddest news. The Sheriff at Oban Sheriff Court has approved the appointment of a provisional liquidator to Ballet West Ltd."

"Due to events over the last two weeks, Ballet West Ltd. a registered Scottish charity, has been driven to the point of insolvency and the trustees had a legal duty to inform the charity regulator and take appropriate action in these circumstances," the statement read.

"The allegations broadcast by ITV News regarding the Vice-Principal on Thursday 13 August were shocking," the trustees said. "Immediate action was required in response and he resigned."

Following the allegations, Ballet West hired a senior legal figure to carry out a full investigation, but that will no longer go ahead, due to lack of funding, the trustees said.

Read the full statement on https://www.balletwest.co.uk and the original story at BBC.

