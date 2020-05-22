Ballet Hispánico's B UNIDOS Instagram Video Series Presents Week Ten

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its Instagram video series on Motivational Monday, May 25 with a message from Pamela Tatge, Associate Director of Jacob's Pillow, Daily Online Company Classes, Bury Me Standing Watch Party Choreography by Ramón Oller Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 7pm, and CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana Lincoln Center at Home Dance Week Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2pm at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

Open Classes in Afro-Cuban, Ballet, Contemporary and Yoga are now available daily for all levels via Zoom as Pay-What-You-Can, $5 suggested fee. Details are available at https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/class-schedule.

The week's content continues on www.instagram.com/ballethispanicoedu/*:

Take Action Tuesday 5/26:

- The School of Dance offers an 11am activity for Pasitos (children ages 2-5) and an Intro to Spanish Dance Class with Kiri Avelar and Franchesca Cabrera at 5pm on IGTV.

Wepa Wednesday 5/27:

- 7pm ET: Facebook Watch Party of Bury Me Standing followed by Choreographers & Cocktails - a LIVE Q&A discussion with Eduardo Vilaro and Rodney Hamilton and Jessica Batten, both former Company members. Watch this Company performance LIVE with us on Facebook, YouTube, or view on ballethispanico.org.

Therapeutic Thursday 5/28:

- 5pm ET: Stretch & Conditioning Class with Company Dancer Gabrielle Sprauve on IGTV.

Flashback Friday 5/29:

- 11am ET: A tribute to Tina Ramirez from Ballet Hispánico archives of videos and photos, with a request for followers to share their archives with the company.

Saturday 5/30:

- 2pm ET: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana - Encore Presentation as part of Lincoln Center at Home Dance Week, available for free and on demand atLincolnCenter.org and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page.

* unless otherwise noted

Bury Me Standing (1998)

Choreography by Ramón Oller

Traditional gypsy melodies and flamenco music by Lole Y Manuel

Costume Design by Aviad Arik Herman

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

The unique culture of the Gypsy or "Roma" people, a marginalized community that has journeyed across continents for thousands of years, inspire Spanish choreographer Ramón Oller to create Bury Me Standing. The compelling rhythms and melodies which accompany the ballet reflect the emotional essence of the Roma: their strong communal bonds, sensuality, feelings of oppression and longing, and their strength and exuberance.

New York Premiere: April 5, 2016 at The Joyce Theater

CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana

Ballet Hispánico will "whisk us away to contemporary dance's hottest spot" (Washington Post) in this imaginative and theatrical showcase of Latin-inspired contemporary dance at its best. In Club Havana, the intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba. Hailed as a "masterpiece" by the Chicago Sun-Times, Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's CARMEN.maquia is a Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet's classic opera about a passionate gypsy. Riveting from start to finish, the physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

Ballet Hispánico's production of CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana for Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance is made possible by The Arnhold Foundation.

Lincoln Center at Homeis dedicated to maintaining connections to the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. A free, one-stop portal to all digital offerings from across the iconic campus, offerings also include Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom, and #ConcertsForKids, as well as array of archival and livestream performancesavailable for free and on demand at LincolnCenter.org and on Lincoln Center's Facebook Page.

Class Schedule (Weeks of 5/25, 6/1 - schedule tbc 6/8 and beyond:)

Monday, May 25, 2020

In observance of Memorial Day we will not be conducting online classes.

Tuesdays at 10:30am

Contemporary (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Mario Alberto Zambrano, Associate Director at Julliard School, Choreographer & Former Dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company

Tuesdays at 12:30pm

Ballet (Beg/Int) - Open Company Class, Laura Lopez, Company Dancer

Wednesdays at 10:30am

Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Charla Genn, Juilliard School Ballet Instructor

Wednesdays at 12:30pm

Power Yoga Workout- Open Company Class, Melissa Verdecia, Company Member

Thursdays at 10:30am

Contemporary (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Mario Alberto Zambrano, Associate Director at Julliard School, Choreographer & Former Dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater and Batsheva Dance Company

Thursdays at 12:30pm

Ballet (Beg/Int) - Open Company Class, Laura Lopez, Company Dancer

Fridays at 10:30am

Ballet (Adv/Pro) - Open Company Class, Ana Novoa, Former Principal Dancer, National Ballet of Cuba, English National Ballet

Fridays at 12:30pm

Afro-Cuban (Open Level) - Open Company Class, Lyvan Verdecia, Company Dancer

