Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Hispánico Presents Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party

Article Pixel

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party.

Aug. 11, 2020  

Ballet Hispánico Presents Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm EDT.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:

Batucada Fantástica evokes the essence of Brazilian Carnival through eight electric solos, culminating in a riotous ensemble finale. Ballet Hispánico's original production of Batucada Fantástica was made possible, in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. Company Premiere: 1982 at The Joyce Theater. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor.

The performance will be available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.


Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!
  • 5 More Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!