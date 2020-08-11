Ballet Hispánico Presents Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party.

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Batacuda Fantástica Watch Party on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm EDT.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:

Batucada Fantástica evokes the essence of Brazilian Carnival through eight electric solos, culminating in a riotous ensemble finale. Ballet Hispánico's original production of Batucada Fantástica was made possible, in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. Company Premiere: 1982 at The Joyce Theater. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor.

The performance will be available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

