Ballet Hispánico Celebrates Its 50 Year Legacy with DIÁLOGOS

Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro joins Executive Director of the Brooklyn Dance Festival, Tamia Santana, to examine the past, present, and future of Ballet Hispánico in another installation of Diálogos; the culminating event of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on October 15, 2021 at 7pm ET. To register for this event, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/community/the-arnhold-center/dialogos/registration.

"As the nation's largest Latinx dance organization and one of America's cultural treasures, celebrating our Latinidad and providing Latinx and BIPOC artists and communities with a stage to show their artistry and a platform for their voices to be heard, is at the core of what we do each and every day," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Hispanic Heritage Month enables us to showcase our heritage with great pride, highlighting the many contributions our vibrant community and artists have made and continue to make to this country."

For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has been the leading voice intersecting artistic excellence and advocacy and is now the largest Latinx cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and enduring community engagement experiences. National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970, at the height of the post-war civil rights movements. From its inception Ballet Hispánico focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and families seeking artistic place and cultural sanctuary. By providing the space for Latinx dance and dancers to flourish, Ballet Hispánico uplifted marginalized emerging and working artists, which combined with the training, authenticity of voice, and power of representation, fueled the organization's roots and trajectory.

In 2009, Ballet Hispánico welcomed Eduardo Vilaro as its Artistic Director, ushering in a new era by inserting fresh energy to the company's founding values and leading Ballet Hispánico into an artistically vibrant future. Today, Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters house a School of Dance and state-of-the-art dance studios for its programs and the arts community. From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based Ballet Hispánico provides the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. Ballet Hispánico has developed a robust public presence across its three main programs: its Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships.

Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement efforts Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies underrepresented voices performing arts troupe, for fifty years Ballet Hispánico has stood as a catalyst for social change. in the field. For fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and oppressed. As it looks to the next fifty years and beyond, Ballet Hispánico seeks to empower, and give agency to, the Latinx experience and those individuals within it.