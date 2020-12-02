Ballet Central Presents An Original Film of THE NUTCRACKER Told Through The 12 Days Of Christmas

The graduate London-based dance company Ballet Central will this December launch an original film of the Christmas favourite ballet Nutcracker told through the 12 days of Christmas. The 30 minute film will be shown exclusively at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge, at nine screenings; 17, 18 and 19 December at 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm each day. Tickets are limited to allow for social distancing in the theatre and cost just £7, obtainable from the ADC Theatre Box Office on 01223 300085 and www.adctheatre.com.

Ballet Central's live performances of the Nutcracker in Cambridge have sold out every year for the past three years, becoming a popular pre-Christmas activity for the whole family. The new film is a chance for audiences to get all the Christmas magic that is synonymous with Nutcracker performed to the iconic Tchaikovsky score. The film has been created to allow for the restrictions and social distancing measures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which prevent live performances of dance where artists are typically in close contact.

Directed by Artistic Director Christopher Marney, the film joins Clara as she journeys through the magical Kingdom of Sweets, meeting the famous colourful characters from the iconic Nutcracker tale, from the bickering mice to the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Christopher Marney explains: "Following the success of the Centrally Connected digital programme that enabled Central's dance students worldwide to continue their dance training while our studios in London were closed, we have created a special original Nutcracker performance in film for Christmas this year. This allows audiences to see the artistry, skill, drama and colour of the timeless Nutcracker in secure surroundings and ensures our dancers continue to perform."

"Dancers live to perform," continues Christopher, "so while we won't experience the thrill of a live audience in Cambridge, we know that the story of Nutcracker will be seen while keeping both audiences and dancers safe."

Mark Osterfield, Executive Director, comments: "In these challenging times, it is heartening to know that Christopher Marney and Ballet Central will be sharing some exciting dance and Christmas cheer with our audiences, maintaining traditions with typical innovation and verve!"

Ballet Central is the touring company of Central School of Ballet in London, the world-leading centre for professional dance training and education. Students in the final year of their three-year BA (Hons) degree course in Professional Dance and Performance join Ballet Central to gain invaluable touring experience before graduation. Ballet Central's dancers not only perform but also help with technical aspects including lighting, sound, staging and wardrobe while on tour.

Central's graduates go on to join the world's premier dance companies. Performing a range of repertoire on the Ballet Central tour choreographed by some of the most renowned figures in the dance industry to ticket-buying audiences is an enriching experience for the students, enhancing their skills and development, making them particularly employable. Recent Central students are currently employed with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Company, Scottish Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, English National Ballet, Northern Ballet, Rambert, Ballet Black, Phantom of the Opera, West End & Worldwide, Milwaukee Ballet - USA, Singapore Dance Theatre, Sarasota Ballet - USA, K-Ballet - Japan, New English Ballet Theatre.

