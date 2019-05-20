BWW Review: HARLEQUINADE at the American Ballet Theatre

ABT's choreographer, Alexei Ratmansky, has pulled out all the stops for his

earnest revival of Petipa's oft-forgotten 1900 hit, Harlequinade, now in performance

at The Met Opera. Based off of the commedia dell'arte tradition, it should be the

best of two worlds, combining both the irreverent delights of Commedia and the

bravado of Petipa's choreography. Harlequinade is colorful, whimsical and, at a run

time of less than two hours, including an intermission, doesn't overstay its welcome. Though, despite these virtues, it is a mostly academic endeavor.



The two-act ballet follows the exploits of Harlequin as he tries to romance

Columbine. Columbine is imprisoned by her father but thanks to some magic from

The Good Fairy, is released. The two go on to get married in spectacular fashion.

Ballet plots are rarely noted for their dramaturgical cohesion or depth. Dance,

despite its virtues, is a very inefficient way to tell a story wholesale. Normally this

doesn't matter much because the audience either knows the plot already and can

intuit adaptation (Romeo and Juliette) or, what the work lacks in moral depth it

makes up for in athleticism (Le Corsaire). Much of Harlequinade is comically mimed.

A sizeable chunk of the runtime is taken up by violent gesticulating about conflicts

that will soon be resolved.



The work has a few fabulous vignettes, which Ratmansky has staged with

sensitivity and care. Carlos Gonzalez, rather than the troublesome trickster, has

more of an "aw, shucks" charm in the title role. This softness in characterization

gives him superb chemistry with Columbine, but he lacks swagger when on his own.

Sarah Lane and Devon Teuscher leave no question about who is truly in control of

the plot. Harlequin might be in love, but Columbine and Pierette are going to make it

happen. As Columbine, Lane is a vision of calm dignity and enthusiasm. Not weighed

down by the intentions of the plot or dramaturgy, Teuscher's Pierette is an

ambassador for an evening of virtuosic ballet. With her, we can see what might have

been if the choreographic intention was more homage than historic restoration.

Other production elements are superb. Conductor Charles Barker masterfully

handles Drigo's musical composition. Sets and costumes by Robert Perdziola are

nearly worth the cost of admission on their own. The costumes dazzle with gowns

that look like they're from an old New Yorker cover, and the vibrant Commedia characters. Lighting by Brad Fields is similarly strong, keeping the mood not too

self-important. A ballet need not be tragic to be worth investigating. The problem is

so many points of entry for audience appreciation are locked into signifiers known

to the casual viewer in 1900, not 2019. Without an iconic plot, memorable music, or

dazzling dance, the piece attempts to make itself engaging by charm alone.





