BWW Review: BALLET FLAMENCO DE ANDALUCIA at Grande Théâtre

This weekend, we had the pleasure of covering the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía at the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg. This was yet another proof of the venue's capacity to present a rich and culturally diverse agenda, gifting the Grand-Duchy with a performance by one of the most renowned companies in Spain. The multiple dancers were joined on stage by the singers and musicians, displaying not only how inclusive and diverse this art style is, but also how connected its multiple elements truly are.

The gold: The collective spirit. As just mentioned, it is very hard to find a performance where all the components are as well integrated as what we witnessed this weekend. Actors and singers usually display the greatest respect for their band but, due to the nature of their types of show, there is a clear-cut distinction between different artists. This company, however, could very easily jump from a dance solo to a moment featuring every single artist performing in a circle. This is both rare and fascinating. In these long collective numbers, it was impressive to see the absolute coordination between every singer, dancer and musician on stage. Every move and note was seemed to be a part of it. They made it look easy, relaxed and familiar.

The silver: The solo numbers. One male, one female, both amazing. If the lady had all the rhythm and mannerisms capable of stealing the breath of an audience, the gentleman surely had the passion and fire you expect from Flamenco. The first was the craft, the second was the heart.

The bronze: The small narratives. Covering so much theater makes us sometimes forget just how complex and charming narratives displayed in other art styles can be. So much can be said between two dancers in just three seconds of movement. These short stories told in Flamenco, often open to the interpretation of the audience, were a day brightener delivered through grace and passion.

We once again thank the Grand Théâtre and the company for a great night and for keeping us entertained during these challenging times.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Image credit: Felix Vazquez