BAM to Present New York City Premiere of Pam Tanowitz's FOUR QUARTERS

After much anticipation following its critically acclaimed 2018 world premiere at the Fisher Center at Bard, Four Quartets will be presented at BAM from Feb 10-12. Along with a score by the renowned Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho played live by The Knights, and iconic painter Brice Marden, choreographer Pam Tanowitz creates a glorious and thrilling performance inspired by T.S. Eliot's beautiful and mysterious meditation, Four Quartets.

These haunting and evocative poems emerged in 1943 from the chaos of World War II as hopeful testaments to the redemptive power of spirituality, art, and human goodness in the darkest of times. Tony Award-nominated Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit) performs Eliot's text live on stage with the dancers who effortlessly elevate contrasts in dynamics, space, and form by pivoting large ensemble works with transcendent duets and riveting solos.

The piece features dancers Kara Chan, Jason Collins, Dylan Crossman, Christine Flores, Zachary Gonder, Lindsey Jones, Victor Lozan, Maile Okamura, and Melissa Toogood.

