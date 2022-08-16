Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation to Present IT WAS ALL A DREAM: A Musical 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, founded by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in 2002, will be premiering their new original musical It Was All a Dream, in celebration of the Foundation's 20th Anniversary on August 20, 2022 at 7pm at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St, NYC, following several COVID-related postponements.

The event commemorates twenty years of dance, education, and services to local youth and Brooklyn community members. The Dance Theater has announced the popular West African Farafina Kan Dance Company has been added to the bill as their special guests. Tickets are available on various tiers, including general admission ($30, $40, $50) and premium gold ($100, $300), which includes a VIP post-show reception and swag bag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit asaseyaaent.org/it-was-all-a-dream-a-musical-celebrating-20-years or call (646) 468-0710.

It Was All a Dream is a moving story and dance drama inspired by the enduring challenges, unrelenting hope, faith and optimism that has fueled the growth of Asase Yaa from its humble beginnings as a grass roots dance company to a sustainable multi-faceted foundation and cultural arts organization. It is designed to motivate and encourage young artists, families, and our larger community to always dream. And to realize with love, devotion and perseverance that it is possible to fulfill artistic and communal goals and dreams for the advancement of culture and community.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Yao Ababio, Founder and Artistic Director, and executive produced by Kofi Osei Williams, Executive Director. The 90-minute performance will showcase a cast of 30 dancers and drummers who take the audience through an electric and enlightening journey through indigenous African culture, dance, music, and songs that have influenced the evolution of Asase Yaa over the past twenty years.

"It is exciting and humbling to watch the passion, energy, and artistry of our Founder Yao Ababio and the way our team has continued to inspire greatness within our community over the past twenty years," said Kofi Osei Williams. "We remain committed to the arts and our culture, and to present it at the highest level possible in everything we do as a thriving foundation. We are humbly indebted and thankful to our students, families, schools, alumni, businesses, and community members who have continually supported and welcomed us into their homes and hearts throughout our amazing journey over these past two decades."

Farafina Kan, meaning "The Sound of Africa," is a professional West African Percussion Orchestra and dance troupe dedicated to maintaining the history and integrity of traditional Manding African music and dance. The multi-faceted performing ensemble was founded in 2004 by Mahiri F. Keita and is now under the direction of Mahiri's son and nephew; Agyei Keita, and Kweku Sumbry, respectively. With their predecessors' blessing and vision, this next generation of musicians and dancers is carrying the culture to higher heights across the world. Farafina Kan celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. Instagram: @farafinakan

About Asase Yaa School of the Arts

The Asase Cultural Arts Foundation established their School of the Arts fifteen years ago on the principle of sharing African art and culture at its highest level to youth and families from the wider Bedford-Stuyvesant community. Not only to share its importance, but to foster pride, dedication, and an investment in our students and community for generations to come. Our mission is to empower our youth and provide them with a safe home environment for learning and growth. We want every child that walks through our doors to feel loved, seen, valued, and respected. For more information, visit asaseyaaent.org.

Covid-19 Information

- Masks are optional.

- Proof of vaccination will not be required for entry into Theatre One.

If a patron is feeling any COVID-related or flu-like symptoms on the day of the show, please note that they will be advised to go home or seek medical attention to be safe. They may be refused entry based on the severity of their symptoms.