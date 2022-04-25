Arts Umbrella Dance Company Announces Must-See Season Finale: MOVE

Arts Umbrella Dance Company, the Vancouver-based pre-professional repertory company, is proud to announce the return of MOVE. The Season Finale dance performance marks the culmination of months of exploration and rehearsal of bold and innovative works and 30 years of Artistic Leadership by Artemis Gordon.

Highlighting 90 emerging and diverse dance artists who exhibit unrivalled levels of excellence and professionalism, the Season Finale features works by some of the world's most renowned and sought-after choreographers including Crystal Pite, Marco Goecke, and Fernando Hernando Magadana??, making MOVE unlike any other single-night performance in the city and arguably, the world.

Running May 19-21 at the Vancouver Playhouse, MOVE is beautifully breathtaking and will leave guests transfixed and transformed. The must-see performance also marks the Dance Company's first stop before their European tour.

Tickets are now available here and imagery can be found here.