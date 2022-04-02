Arts On Site to Host Boston-Based Tap Troupe SUBJECT: MATTER

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced their April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

Subject:Matter is set to play at the theatre on Friday, April 8th and Saturday, April 9th at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Tickets are $30. The Boston-based group, Subject: Matter will perform an evening of tap dance.

SUBJECT:MATTER is a tap dance company based in Boston, MA. Since its founding in 2015 the company has created and performed almost 20 different pieces in over 50 different venues across the East Coast, Midwest and Canada. The company has been featured at the Institute of Contemporary Art and Museum of Fine Art in Boston, The Inside/Out Stage at Jacob's Pillow, Joe's Pub in New York City with Dance Now, House of Blues Boston, Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, The Montreal Fringe Festival, Stage 773 in Chicago, Illinois and with a residency at MASS MoCA and The Yard. Subject:Matter is a staple of Boston's tap dance community, holding jams and community events for all ages. Working through both the dance and music sides of the tap dance genre, Subject:Matter offers pieces that are suitable for the concert dance stage and a music festival.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.