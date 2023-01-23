American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET, with American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert, livestreamed. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.

The American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert was presented at the Joyce Theater in New York City in 1991, and includes numerous seminal choreographic works created by Artistic Director Brenda Bufalino. Being shown are Strike up the A-Train, Buff Loves Basic Blues, the All Blues Tacit Latin, the Haitian Fight Song, and a suite of songs & dances created and performed by Ms Bufalino and guest artist, the late Charles "Honi" Coles.

The monthly ATDF First Friday Film Festival revisits tap dance productions from the past with rare footage, new work, and other online content, direct from the ATDF archives. The livestreams will be available for 10 days post-premiere date. The First Friday Film Festival is produced by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag.

"Due to an overwhelming response to our online offerings we've decided to make the First Friday Film Festival a permanent livestream. We have so much online content to share! In fact, in the ATDF archives were recently donated to The Jerome Robbins Division of the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts, plus those of Brenda's and my personal collection. With the Foundation's streaming Film Festival, the public will have easy access to view some of this extraordinary content every month," said Mr. Waag.