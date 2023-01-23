Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET.

Jan. 23, 2023  

American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET, with American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert, livestreamed. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.

The American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert was presented at the Joyce Theater in New York City in 1991, and includes numerous seminal choreographic works created by Artistic Director Brenda Bufalino. Being shown are Strike up the A-Train, Buff Loves Basic Blues, the All Blues Tacit Latin, the Haitian Fight Song, and a suite of songs & dances created and performed by Ms Bufalino and guest artist, the late Charles "Honi" Coles.

The monthly ATDF First Friday Film Festival revisits tap dance productions from the past with rare footage, new work, and other online content, direct from the ATDF archives. The livestreams will be available for 10 days post-premiere date. The First Friday Film Festival is produced by ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag.

"Due to an overwhelming response to our online offerings we've decided to make the First Friday Film Festival a permanent livestream. We have so much online content to share! In fact, in the ATDF archives were recently donated to The Jerome Robbins Division of the NY Public Library for the Performing Arts, plus those of Brenda's and my personal collection. With the Foundation's streaming Film Festival, the public will have easy access to view some of this extraordinary content every month," said Mr. Waag.




Valerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in March Photo
Valerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in March
Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will present their 25th Anniversary Gala on March 2, 2023 from 6pm-9pm. The event will be a night of live music, performance, food, refreshments and paddle raise in support of Dance Entropy's multitude of performance, educational and outreach programs.
Pam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in February Photo
Pam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in February
Critically acclaimed choreographer Pam Tanowitz will present her second world premiere for The Royal Ballet this Season as part of a special programme in the Linbury Theatre. Hot on the heels of her November mainstage debut Dispatch Duet, Tanowitz's latest offering for the Company will be presented alongside the first revival of her acclaimed ballet Everyone Keeps Me and a film screening of Dispatch Duet.
Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Enthralls and Inspires through Janua Photo
Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Enthralls and Inspires through January 22
Ronald K. Brown EVIDENCE/A DANCE COMPANY is now at The Joyce Theater for their annual New York home season.
Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhovs Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA Photo
Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA
This winter, The Joffrey Ballet remounts Yuri Possokhov's blockbuster Anna Karenina for the first time since its crowd-pleasing world premiere in 2019.

More Hot Stories For You


Valerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in MarchValerie Green / Dance Entropy to Present 25th Anniversary Gala in March
January 21, 2023

Valerie Green/Dance Entropy will present their 25th Anniversary Gala on March 2, 2023 from 6pm-9pm. The event will be a night of live music, performance, food, refreshments and paddle raise in support of Dance Entropy's multitude of performance, educational and outreach programs.
Pam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in FebruaryPam Tanowitz to Return to The Royal Ballet in February
January 21, 2023

Critically acclaimed choreographer Pam Tanowitz will present her second world premiere for The Royal Ballet this Season as part of a special programme in the Linbury Theatre. Hot on the heels of her November mainstage debut Dispatch Duet, Tanowitz's latest offering for the Company will be presented alongside the first revival of her acclaimed ballet Everyone Keeps Me and a film screening of Dispatch Duet.
Joffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINAJoffrey Ballet Remounts Yuri Possokhov's Blockbuster ANNA KARENINA
January 18, 2023

This winter, The Joffrey Ballet remounts Yuri Possokhov's blockbuster Anna Karenina for the first time since its crowd-pleasing world premiere in 2019.
Ice Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition GalaIce Theatre Of New York to be Featured in Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games Exhibition Gala
January 13, 2023

Ice Theatre of New York will hit the ice at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University GamesExhibition Gala on January 16, 2023 at 2pm at the Olympic Center, 2634 Main Street, Lake Placid, NY.
New Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next MonthNew Dance Alliance and Chashama Present WORKSession IN FOUR WALLS Next Month
January 12, 2023

In this latest edition of WorkSessions, a project of New Dance Alliance, longtime colleagues Karen Bernard, Rachel Thorne Germond, Jil Guyon, and Lisa Parra present a series of installations and performances in a salon-like setting. Presented by New Dance Alliance in association with Chashama, WORKSession In Four Walls will take place at 1 Brooklyn Bridge Park, a waterfront gallery at 360 Furman Street (between Piers 5 and 6), in Brooklyn Heights.
share