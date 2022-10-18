American Ballet Theatre To Host Fall Family Matinee

American Ballet Theatre will host a Family Matinee during this year's Fall Season. Young dance lovers get to experience the magic of ballet through a performance of Alexei Ratmansky's The Seasons, and Frederick Ashton's The Dream; a whimsical one-act ballet inspired by Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream.

ABT aims to spread the magic of ballet to a younger audience, while creating memories for the whole family. Children ages 4-18 will receive a 50% discount off tickets using the code ABTFAMILY. They are encouraged to come in costume, making for a wonderful way to celebrate Halloween.

This year's program highlights so many young creatives, which is truly inspirational for a child audience. The Young People's Chorus of New York will be performing during The Dream, and young dancers from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will be featured onstage during The Seasons. This is a wonderful opportunity for children to be inspired by their peers, who will be onstage amongst some of the greatest artists in the world.



WHEN: Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM



WHERE: David H. Koch Theater

20 Lincoln Center Plaza

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION: Buy one, get one 50% off with code ABTFAMILY at https://www.abt.org/performances/fall-season/