Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company Dances Works by Eleo Pomare And Enrique Cruz DeJesus

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company will present a program of works by Eleo Pomare and company artistic director Enrique Cruz DeJesus, Sunday November 17, 7 PM, at the Capezio Theater at Peridance, 126 East 13th Street.

A highlight of the program will be Pomare's celebrated 1967 Las Desenamoradas, based on Federico Garcia Lorca's play "The House of Bernarda Alba." On her return from the burial of her husband, the mother locks her daughters in their house for the traditional five years of mourning. Their exposure to men remains only in their imaginations, except for the youngest daughter, who falls in love and escapes with her old sister's suitor. The mother's destruction of the suitor causes the youngest sister to commit suicide. The other sisters must now stay in mourning for an additional five years. Reviewing in Ballet Review, Susanna Sloat remarked: "As danced with full-bodied, convincing passion by Alpha Omega, this compressed modern dance tragedy to music by John Coltrane registers as boldly told and inventive, both spatially and choreographically." (2018)

Tabernacle, created by Pomare in 1989 is another major Pomare work. Set to music by Steve Reich, the choreographer was inspired by James Baldwin's book The Fire Next Time. "Lord, I can't come no higher. But the voice repeated after a moment, quiet and strong and impossible to deny. Come on...Come higher. And why did they come here, night after night, after night, calling out to God who cared nothing for them."

By Alpha Omega's artistic director Enrique Cruz DeJesus is a reworking of Tormenta, set to a music collage by Brooks Williams. The piece speaks to managing our fears although we need fear for survival. At times, we create worries when then need to conquer. The tormenting characters in the dance are actually our thoughts within.

Completing the program will be DeJesus' 2005 Bittersweet, music by Oleda Adams. After many years a relationship reaches its breaking point when she admits her love is wearing thin.

The Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company was founded by dancer/choreographer Ronn Pratt in 1972 for the purpose of expanding opportunities for multi-cultural choreographers and dancers, and is an example of the best of the American melting pot. The Company boasts a huge repertory of works by minority dancemakers, including Eleo Pomare, who enjoyed a long association with Alpha Omega. The vast repertory also include works by Artistic Director Enrique Cruz DeJesus, Andy Torres, Angel Garcia, Martial Roumain, Rod Rodgers, George Faison, Fred Benjamin, and more.

www.alphaomegadance.org





