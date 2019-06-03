Afro Brazil Arts Presents 'Dancing' Martial Arts and Music June 8 & 9

Afro Brazil Arts and the New York Mindful Capoeira Center present two spectacular shows featuring the gravity-defying Afro-Brazilian martial art Capoeira, the warrior stick-dance Maculelê, and soul-moving live music featuring master artists from Brazil, Africa, France, and the USA. The events will take place Saturday, June 8 at 2pm and Sunday, June 9 at 12pm at the Flamboyán Theater, closing a week of workshops and artist showcases at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center.



"The only true national sport" according to former Brazilian president Getúlio Vargas,

Capoeira is a martial art rooted in African tradition much like other defining aspects of Brazilian culture such as Samba and Candomblé. Tied to the liberation efforts of the oppressed, the artform was outlawed and disguised as a dance to hide it's true potential. Today, Capoeira is enjoyed by people around the world as a form of fitness and a source of community.



Afro Brazil Arts offers audiences the opportunity to witness the modern masters of the form: Mestre Ombrinho (Michael Goldstein), Mestre Kiko (Manoel Knabben), Mestre Gulliver (Paulo Aires), Contra Mestre Maranhao (Jose Carlos Silva), Contra Mestre Ariranha (Solomon Nadaf), Professor Caatinga (Julien Terrin), Professor Tiziu (Wilkison Nascimento), and more.



Master musicians include Fode Sissoko (Kora, Djembe), Everton Isidoro Silva (Percussion), and Vado Diomande (Percussion).



