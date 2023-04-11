Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach

As an educator, she has taught all ages, from toddlers to adults, and is skilled in teaching classes in dance, theater, and Integrated Art Education.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach

Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit organization that promotes multiculturalism and community through dance education and concert performance, has announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach. Johnson is an experienced teaching artist, arts administrator, and performing artist with a strong history of working in non-profit organizations, particularly with the NYC Department of Education and arts placements in the NYC public schools.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and has extensive training as a dancer, particularly at the Ailey School. She has years of experience working as an administrator in the arts and in youth development. As an educator, she has taught all ages, from toddlers to adults, and is skilled in teaching classes in dance, theater, and Integrated Art Education.

Johnson has been a teaching artist doing residencies in NYC Public Schools for Brooklyn Academy of Music, Alvin Ailey American Dance, LEAP, Center for Arts Education, and Henry Street Settlement, and has been on the faculty at Bronx House School of Performing Arts since 2011. She has experience teaching several styles and curriculums in dance from creative movement and ballet to contemporary. In theater, she has taught acting, musical theater, improvisation, storytelling, and playwriting.

"I am beyond thrilled to join Accent Dance NYC," said Johnson. "To be able to connect with and bring exciting dance programming and performances to so many young people and communities that might not otherwise have these opportunities, and to be able to make work for dancers and teaching artists is a dream come true. The possibilities are boundless, and I am ready and wanting to rise to the challenges and make it all happen!"

As the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach, Johnson will be responsible for leading and coordinating the educational programming and outreach efforts of Accent Dance NYC. She will be responsible for designing, implementing, and evaluating programs that provide opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds to experience dance, theater, and integrated art education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim Johnson to Accent Dance NYC," said Artistic Director, Andrea Ziegelman. "Her extensive experience in teaching, arts administration, and performance, along with her passion for bringing the arts to underserved communities, makes her an ideal fit for this role. We are excited to see the positive impact she will make on our educational programming and outreach efforts."



Ballet Edmonton Closes Its Season With CONSENTUS This May Photo
Ballet Edmonton Closes Its Season With CONSENTUS This May
On the heels of a successful national tour, Ballet Edmonton closes its season with Consentus, May 5 & 6 at the Triffo Theatre in MacEwan University's Allard Hall. 
Interview: Behind the Lens with Mark Mann Photo
Interview: Behind the Lens with Mark Mann
Mark Mann has photographed everyone. Google his name, and you will find hundreds of famous people he has exquisitely captured through the lens of his camera. Actors. Musicians. Presidents. Literally everyone in the public consciousness. But perhaps his greatest undertaking was during the COVID-19 lockdown, when he could no longer work as he used to. “I thought I had this creative block,” he shares of the time. “But [really], what I did was taken away from me.” So, he turned to Loni Landon, a respected contemporary choreographer—and his sister-in-law—and the two joined forces to celebrate a group of artists who too had their craft taken away: dancers. And what was created? His new, fabulous coffee table book, Movement at the Still Point: An Ode to Dance.
Julie Karn Joins Brian Friedman Company Photo
Julie Karn Joins Brian Friedman Company
Acclaimed Canadian dancer Julie Karn has joined famed choreographer Brian Friedman's Faux Riche Entertainment which will be touring in the United States and Canada this fall as part of the RADIX Dance Convention, a dance competition for ages 5 and over. 
Interview: Artistic Director, Janet Eilber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Sea Photo
Interview: Artistic Director, Janet Eilber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce Theater
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Janet Eilber. She gave us fascinating insights about her career, the Company and the season ahead at Joyce Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Julie Karn Joins Brian Friedman CompanyJulie Karn Joins Brian Friedman Company
April 6, 2023

Acclaimed Canadian dancer Julie Karn has joined famed choreographer Brian Friedman's Faux Riche Entertainment which will be touring in the United States and Canada this fall as part of the RADIX Dance Convention, a dance competition for ages 5 and over. 
ABT JKO School Will Perform At NYU Skirball In MayABT JKO School Will Perform At NYU Skirball In May
April 4, 2023

American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will take to the stage at NYU Skirball in New York City on Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 PM.
92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents FLOCK's SOMEWHERE BETWEEN
April 3, 2023

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series continues with FLOCK's Somewhere Between, the New York premiere of their first ensemble touring show.
J Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCAJ Chen Project's AAPI Heroes: Myths and Legends Opens at MOCA
March 30, 2023

J CHEN PROJECT world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS opens tonight! Directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, the production runs through March 31 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.
SACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The DivineSACRED DRUMMING AND CHANTS FOR 7 BLACK MADONNAS FROM SOUTHERN ITALY Announced At St. John The Divine
March 29, 2023

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine  presents ALESSANDRA BELLONI with I GIULLARI DI PIAZZA (Artists in Residence) in a special concert SACRED DRUMMING & CHANTS FOR SEVEN BLACK MADONNAS featuring ceremonial dances from Italy and Brazil, based on Alessandra Belloni's book Healing Journeys with the Black Madonna.
share