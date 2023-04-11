Accent Dance NYC Reveals New Director of Educational Programming and Outreach

Accent Dance NYC, a non-profit organization that promotes multiculturalism and community through dance education and concert performance, has announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach. Johnson is an experienced teaching artist, arts administrator, and performing artist with a strong history of working in non-profit organizations, particularly with the NYC Department of Education and arts placements in the NYC public schools.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and has extensive training as a dancer, particularly at the Ailey School. She has years of experience working as an administrator in the arts and in youth development. As an educator, she has taught all ages, from toddlers to adults, and is skilled in teaching classes in dance, theater, and Integrated Art Education.

Johnson has been a teaching artist doing residencies in NYC Public Schools for Brooklyn Academy of Music, Alvin Ailey American Dance, LEAP, Center for Arts Education, and Henry Street Settlement, and has been on the faculty at Bronx House School of Performing Arts since 2011. She has experience teaching several styles and curriculums in dance from creative movement and ballet to contemporary. In theater, she has taught acting, musical theater, improvisation, storytelling, and playwriting.

"I am beyond thrilled to join Accent Dance NYC," said Johnson. "To be able to connect with and bring exciting dance programming and performances to so many young people and communities that might not otherwise have these opportunities, and to be able to make work for dancers and teaching artists is a dream come true. The possibilities are boundless, and I am ready and wanting to rise to the challenges and make it all happen!"

As the new Director of Educational Programming and Outreach, Johnson will be responsible for leading and coordinating the educational programming and outreach efforts of Accent Dance NYC. She will be responsible for designing, implementing, and evaluating programs that provide opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds to experience dance, theater, and integrated art education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim Johnson to Accent Dance NYC," said Artistic Director, Andrea Ziegelman. "Her extensive experience in teaching, arts administration, and performance, along with her passion for bringing the arts to underserved communities, makes her an ideal fit for this role. We are excited to see the positive impact she will make on our educational programming and outreach efforts."