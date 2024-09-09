AFTER HOURS Live at Momentum Studios To Feature Artists Jared Woods & Gutierrez Photography

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Momentum Studios will launch a new program, After Hours, for the 2024-2025 Season. This quarterly program is designed to present artists from different genres all in one place. The format provides a space for performance and sharing, and a place for community to gather and experience music, art, and the joy of coming together.

Please join us for the first "After Hours" event this October 4th, at Momentum Studios! Featuring music from Anchorage's own Jared Woods and in the gallery, an exhibit by Gutierrez Photography. This will be a unique experience that you won't want to miss.

The gallery opening featuring Gutierrez Photography is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the musical performance are $15, cash or card accepted.

Drinks available for purchase.

This is an all ages event.

Gallery opening 7PM-8PM

Musical performance 8PM - 9PM

About Jared Woods

With an acoustic guitar in hand and a deep well of songs to pull from, Jared Woods' live sets can move effortlessly from rollicking blues tunes to heartfelt storytelling songs. Jared draws influence from Blues, Country, Americana and Soul. For the last 20 years Jared has been getting audiences movin' and groovin' all over the state of Alaska and on national tours. In an effort to bring his music to as many crowds as possible, Jared has logged thousands of miles playing every roadside bar, club, festival, and party imaginable. The Alaskan born and raised musician is known for his well-crafted songs and for his energetic and engaging live shows. Jared has released 4 albums of original music and has been featured on countless recordings for other Alaskan and National Artists. He's toured the country twice and has opened for artists including AWOLNATION, Third Eye Blind, Leo Kottke, 311, Smashmouth, and Son Volt.

Woods has won Best Singer, Best Guitarist, and also Best Singer/Songwriter in the Anchorage Press Picks.Check out Jared's album Bonfire on Spotify and ITunes.

About Gutierrez Photography

Gutierrez Photography is lead by photographers and business owners Marco and Becky Gutierrz and include a team of five artists. Since 2007, Gutierrez Photography has been capturing the portraits of high school seniors and family and in particular, have passion for capturing dancers. The entire teams diverse love for photography encompasses a wide range of work that will be on display for Momentum Studios First Friday series.

Momentum Studios

Momentum Studios is the home of Momentum Dance Collective and a hub for artists of all kinds. An artist driven, community focused space, Momentum Studios provides sustainable working rehearsal and performance space, acts as a laboratory for artists to create, and provides opportunities to nurture the development of like-minded creatives in Anchorage.

Quarterly dates include: October 4th, 2024, December 6th, 2024, February 7th, 2025, April 4th, 2025.

