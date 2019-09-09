ABT Women's Movement Holds Discussion September 16

American Ballet Theatre dancer-choreographers Gemma Bond, Zhong-Jing Fang and James Whiteside will participate in a discussion on the ABT Women's Movement on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM. The discussion, moderated by MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian, will take place at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center and is free and open to the public.

Launched in 2018, the ABT Women's Movement is an ongoing initiative to support the creation, exploration and staging of new works by women for ABT and ABT Studio Company. ABT Women's Movement choreographer and former corps de ballet dancer Gemma Bond will discuss the creation of her first work for ABT, which will receive its World Premiere on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the David H. Koch Theater during the upcoming Fall season. Zhong-Jing Fang, a current ABT Soloist and emerging choreographer, has been selected to create for ABT Incubator, the Company's in-house choreographic workshop. Principal Dancer James Whiteside, a choreographer for the inaugural ABT Incubator workshop, joins the panel to discuss his latest work for ABT's Fall season, New American Romance, which will receive its New York Premiere on Wednesday, October 23.

The David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center is located on Broadway between 62 and 63 Streets. For more information about the event, please visit www.lincolncenter.org/atrium/show/abt-womens-movement.





