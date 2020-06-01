ABT, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago & Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Will Come Together for Virtual Company Class

Dancers from American Ballet Theatre, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will come together for two virtual company classes on Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4. Each hour and a half class, beginning at 12 Noon ET, will stream on Facebook Live and Instagram @ABTOfficial. Classes will include both ballet barre and center work. The first class on June 2 will be conducted by ABT Ballet Master Carlos Lopez. Lopez launched a virtual ABT Company Class on March 14 of this year and has held more than 35 classes thus far, with additional classes taught by ABT colleagues and alumni. The class will be accompanied by pianist Michael Scales.

Glenn Edgerton, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, will teach the Thursday, June 4 class. The class will be accompanied by pianist Michael Roberts. "A silver lining from the pandemic has been to connect with other great artists," said Edgerton. "It's ironic as we are socially distancing locally, we are virtually connecting around the world like never before. The camaraderie and the energy of sharing our common passion of dance has given us solace."

"What a wonderful opportunity for dancers from these three companies to come together, share and learn from one another," said Kevin McKenzie, ABT Artistic Director. "Participating in daily class reminds us of our common needs and basic connections."

For more information on American Ballet Theatre's digital offerings, please visit www.abt.org/abtoffstage.

