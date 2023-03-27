Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY Harkness Dance Center Reveals Future Dance Festival '23 Finalists

Performances will take place as part of the Harkness Studio Series in the newly Buttenwieser Hall, Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The 92nd Street Y, New York announced 21 finalists for Future Dance Festival '23. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is an annual open submission choreographic competition which aims to provide opportunities and connections which advance the next generation of creative voices. Virtual-Only Program Streams Free from Friday, Mar 31, 12 pm - Monday, April 3 at https://www.92ny.org/event/virtual-future-dance-festival. In-Person Performances at The 92nd Street Y as part of the Harkness Studio Series in the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall, Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm. Tickets from $20 at 92NY.org/FutureDanceFestival.

Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92NY's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge to the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2023's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series. The Future Dance Festival's mission to provide greater visibility, platform and support for new choreographic talent is evidenced in this season's performance schedule which features two finalists from the inaugural Future Dance Festival - Barkha Patel in May and Annie Rigney in June. Finalists Music From the Sole and MeenMoves are current Harkness Dance Center Artists in Residence.

"It feels almost more important now than it did during the pandemic to continue the work of investing in developing networks which support our future generation of creative voices," comments Russell. "Now is the moment to commit, as a community, to providing continual opportunities to offer and spotlight diverse stories and introduce new audiences to new physical narratives. The Future Dance Festival's mission, from its inception, was to move the needle forward for the next generation, and we are even more committed to furthering that mission today."

Panelists

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Theater

Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company

Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School

Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance Company

Jessica Tong, Rehearsal Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Virtual-Only Program Streams FREE

Friday, Mar 31, 12 pm - Monday, April 3, 12 pm

FREE with registration - here https://www.92ny.org/event/virtual-future-dance-festival

Natalia Nikitin

Dream Scene

Melanie Person

Francisco Patricio

Through your eyes

Kyle Abraham

Gabriella Mittenthal

LOLA

Michael Novak

Luna Beller-Tadiar

study for a copy (code surfing)

Janet Eilber

Maria Perez

Teres

Jessica Tong

Kara Jenelle Wade

ÌYÁguration "Wade" excerpt

Dante Puleio

Beatrice Ferrari

DUST

Kyle Abraham

Gerson Lanza

Love Me or Leave Me

Michael Novak

Brandon Coleman

ROLLBACK

Melanie Person

Nattie Trogdon & Hollis Bartlett

UNCONVENTIONAL DANCE: Big Kmart

Dante Puleio

Maxine Flasher-Düzgüneş

strikethrough '21

Kyle Abraham

Enrique Villacreses

5th Møøn

Melanie Person

In-Person Performances at The 92nd Street Y as part of the Harkness Studio Series in the Newly Renovated Buttenwieser Hall

Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm

Friday's performance is available online from Saturday, April 15, 12 pm - Tuesday, April 18, 12 pm

In Person and Online Tickets from $25

https://www.92ny.org/event/future-dance-festival

Ye Li

You Will Return

Melanie Person

McKay House and Emma Morrison

there goes the point

Jessica Tong

Stephen Shynes

suRREALIST

Michael Novak

Doron Perk

Pedestrian Ballet

Kyle Abraham

Spencer James Weidie

MEMORY [19]

Janet Eilber

Lily Mello & Kali Petrizzo

I Spit Out the Gold (2022)

Dante Puleio

Mikaela Morisato

Excerpt from "Euphonic Connection"

Michael Novak

Julia Ramirez

A Subject Under Consideration

Janet Eilber

Ruben Andres Castillo Gomez

Los Inmigrantes

Jessica Tong




