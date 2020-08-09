19-Year-Old Opens Dance Studio in North Carolina

Natalie Fritz launched Tenth Talent in June, after months of renovations and delays due to the health crisis.

A 19-year-old girl has opened a dance studio in Monroe, North Carolina, Union County Weekly reports.

Natalie Fritz launched Tenth Talent in June, after months of renovations and delays due to the health crisis. Fritz serves as the choreographer and studio owner, and her mom, Linda, handles the advertising and marketing.

Tenth Talent offers dance classes for kids ages 2 to 18 years old, including acro (tumbling and aerial work), ballet, baton, cheer, combination, contemporary, hip-hop, improv, skills, jazz, lyrical, tap and heels.

Registrations are now open and can be made at https://www.tenthtalentdance.com/.

Fritz has limited class sizes due to the health crisis, and uses tape on the floor to encourage social distancing in her classes. She is also wiping down high-touch surfaces, offering hand sanitizer and taking temperature checks.

In addition to the classes, the studio will offer summer camps as well as a Virtual Learning Day Camp for students doing remote schooling this fall.

Fritz prides herself on making her classes affordable.

"I don't want any child who could potentially have so much talent and passion to not be able to dance because money is an issue," she said. "Dance can open up an entire door that they had no idea was even an option of them."

She wants her students to view Tenth Talent as a safe space.

"It helps them in so many ways other than dance," Fritz said. "I don't care if you're not the best dancer in the world, but I want you to feel welcome and appreciated every time you come in here."

Read more on Union County Weekly.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You