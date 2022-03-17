BWW Review: TRINITY IRISH DANCE COMPANY at The Joyce-Timely and Terrific

The internationally renowned Trinity Irish Dance Company opened at The Joyce Theater on Tuesday evening and the audience was wowed. This is their first Joyce engagement in 20 years and it's the luck of the Irish to have them in the New York metro area just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Get your tickets for performances through Sunday March 20th and enjoy a stunning program of groundbreaking dance.

Trinity Irish Dance Company draws inspiration from traditional style Irish step dancing, a genre that has been performed for hundreds of years. Yet, the Company's contemporary approach results in dance pieces that are awe-inspiring. Helmed by Founding Artistic Director and Choreographer Mark Howard, working with Associate Artistic Director and Co-Choreographer, Chelsea Hoy, this pioneering company has continued to innovate for over thirty years. The company celebrates individuals, especially the women in the mostly female company that are bringing dynamic works to life with incomparable style.

The program at The Joyce also features the TIDC Band that accompanies the dancers and also treats the audience to wonderful musical selections. The musicians include Brendan O'Shea, the composer on guitar and vocals; Jake James on Fiddle and Bodhran; Christopher Devlin on guitar and vocals; and Steven Rutledge percussionist.

The show includes pieces that are joyous, spirited, meaningful, and always captivating. Act One opened with "Soles," a 2018 choreography by Mark Howard. It was the ideal piece to start the show as it showcases the precision, style, grace and impeccable footwork of the company. We like the quote by Michael Howard, "When the soles of your shoes have worn off, you're back on your feet again." The first act continued with four more dance works and a song, "McDonald Creek" composed by Brendan O'Shea. Act One included the New York premiere of "Sparks" with choreography by Mark Howard and the world champion dancer, Ali Doughty. This impressive piece featured Doughty stepping beautifully in time to the music of All-Ireland champion fiddle player, Jake James. The first act concluded with "Communion" with choreography by Mark Howard and Sandy Silva. This piece illuminated the power of personal connection with an energetic display seamlessly performed.

Act Two continued to thrill dance and music enthusiasts. It opened with a song, "Listen" composed by Brendan O'Shea and Mike Kirkpatrick and continued with four more dance pieces and another song, "The Reel Thing." The dance compositions include "Johnny" a 1991 choreography that brought Trinity Dance Company their international fame. Another New York premiere, "American Traffic" choreographed by Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan demonstrates the versatility of the company as it combines Irish step and American Tap dancing. "An Sorcas" or "The Circus," is also a New York premiere with choreography by Mark Howard and Chelsea Hoy. It was the perfect selection for the program's finale as it was dazzling to behold.

The company includes dancers, Courtney D'Angelo, Ali Doughty, Michael Fleck, Lydia Fredrick, Anna Gorman, Abigail Graham-Luke, Chelsea Hoy, Francisco Lemus, Danielle Masbruch, Sierra McNall, Claudia Morrison, Sydney Niewiedzial, Maggie Nowakowski, Colleen Michael O'Connor, Kelsey Parry, Gracie Peters, Clare Rahner, Kaitlin Sardin and Marissa Wurster.

We applaud members of the creative team with costumes created by talents that include Courtney D'Angelo, Luis Razo, Shamrock Stitchery, Birgit Rattenborg Wise, Golden Eire Designs, Kristine Fatchet, and Cathy Fitzmaurice. Lighting design is by Al Crawford; Erik West is the Audio Engineer; Michael Altergott is the Assistant Audio Engineer; the Production Manager is Garvin Jellison and "Jojo" A. Franjoine is the Production Manager/Lighting Designer.

See the best of the best with Trinity Irish Dance Company. They will be at The Joyce Theater through March 20. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org , or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org .

Photo Credit: Todd Burnsed