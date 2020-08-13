VIDEO: New York Philharmonic's Assistant Principal Librarian Sandra Pearson Shares a Practice Tip

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The video is part of the NY Phil's Practice 30 series.

New York Philharmonic Assistant Principal Librarian Sandra Pearson, who is retiring this season, shares an unusual practice tip to help internalize the music you're working on: writing out tricky passages.

Sandy explains that it helps forge a connection in your mind between the notes on the page and what you hear. Get some staff paper and a pencil, and enjoy getting into the flow of "drawing" music!

Can you guess what piece she is writing out before the video ends?

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You