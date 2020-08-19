VIDEO: Midori Performs Bach's Prelude from Partita No. 3 from Live with Carnegie Hall

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance was part of Live with Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Centenary celebration on July 21, 2020.

Midori performs the Prelude from Bach's Partita No. 3 in E Major for Solo Violin, BWV 1006, during Live with Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Centenary celebration on July 21, 2020.

Midori's performance was filmed at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. It was produced and engineered by Adam Abeshouse, Doron Schachter, and Zac Nicholson for The Virtual Concert Hall.

