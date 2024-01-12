The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Perform Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and William Alwyn's Hydriotaphia

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2023/24 season will continue with two incredible masterworks on February 24-25 at Skyview Concert Hall. The program includes Gustav Mahler's great Symphony No. 5 and William Alwyn's deeply moving Hydriotaphia, conducted by Maestro Salvador Brotons. The VSO last performed Mahler's 5th over a decade ago in 2013, and this concert marks their first performance of Hydriotaphia.

Mahler wrote his 5th Symphony in a highly tumultuous time in his life. Following a near-death experience in 1901 he began sketching his concept for the symphony, and later that year he proposed to his wife Alma. He finished the symphony the following summer, and the work reflects this journey from tragedy to triumph. Hydriotaphia was written by Alwyn in 1973, inspired by a beloved work by the 17th-century writer Sir Thomas Browne. Browne's "Hydriotaphia" (Urn Burial) was published in 1698 and was inspired by an Anglo-Saxon archaeological discovery. Alwyn beautifully captured the deeply human rumination on life and death, a fitting counterpart to Mahler's own journey.

The 2023/24 symphonic series is sponsored by United Grain Corporation.

One hour prior to the program's start on both performance days, a pre-concert talk on the history of the works on the program will be held in Skyview Concert Hall for all ticket holders.

Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. 3-pack subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now.

Performance Details:

What: Mahler's Fifth Symphony

When: Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 pm

Where: 1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98685

Tickets: Individual tickets available at vancouversymphony.org

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the return of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

The VSO tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award by Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit Click Here.