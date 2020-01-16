The McCallum Presents 'The Reigning Virtuoso Of The Violin' Itzhak Perlman

The McCallum Theatre welcomes back the legendary Itzhak Perlman, performing with longtime pianist Rohan De Silva, for An Evening With Itzhak Perlman at 7:00 pm., Monday, January 20. The show is made possible through the generosity of Barbara Arnstein. In this 2019-20 season, Perlman is embarking on a debut tour of a new program entitled An Evening With Itzhak Perlman, which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multimedia elements, intertwined with performance. In addition to the McCallum, tour stops have included or will include Penn State, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis the Mesa Arts Center, Artis-Naples and the State Theatre in New Jersey.

The reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys a superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

Having performed with every major orchestra and at venerable concert halls around the globe, Mr. Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by President Obama in 2015; the Genesis Prize in 2016; a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003; a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000; and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986.

The year 2018 marked the 60th anniversary of Itzhak Perlman's U.S. debut and appearance on theEd Sullivan Show, which took place on Nov. 2, 1958. This milestone was celebrated with a return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Nov. 2, 2018, in a special guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Itzhak Perlman's recordings have garnered 16 Grammy Awards and regularly appear on the best-seller charts. In 2008, Mr. Perlman was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in the recording arts.

Rohan De Silva has partnered with Perlman in worldwide recitals, and every notable violinist on the concert stage today. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wigmore Hall in London, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and at the White House at the invitation of President Barack Obama in 2012; and at a State Dinner in 2007, hosted by President George W. Bush for Queen Elizabeth. A native of Sri Lanka, De Silva was invited in 2015 by the prime minister of his country to perform for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on his historic visit to Sri Lanka.

www.itzhakperlman.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $140, $100 and $70. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories