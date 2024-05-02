Sarasota Orchestra Hosts Annual Outdoor Pops Concerts This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Orchestra returns to the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium for its annual Outdoor Pops concert on Friday, May 3, 8:00pm and Saturday, May 4, 8:00pm at Ed Smith Stadium.

This year's show, Back to the ‘80s, is a power-packed evening of the decade's number-one songs, including Madonna's “Material Girl,” Cyndi Lauper's first smash hit, “Time After Time,” and “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & the News.

Featuring the music of a multitude of iconic ‘80s stars—such as Phil Collins, Stevie Nicks, Whitney Houston, Elton John, and Heart—Back to the ‘80s contains all-new arrangements by GRAMMY-winner Jeff Tyzik belted out by three incredible vocalists.

Experience Sarasota Orchestra, amped up on the field at the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium, in an evening of hits and home runs that concludes with a dazzling fireworks display.

About Sarasota Orchestra:

Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of performances that move, delight and inspire music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

