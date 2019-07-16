The Corporation Of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Appoint Interim President & Chief Executive Officer

The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Board of Governors today announced the appointment of Thomas C. MacMillan as Interim President & Chief Executive Officer.

MacMillan is well acquainted with Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall, having served on the Board of Governors from 2000 to 2009 - three as Board Chair, from 2006 to 2008. MacMillan's close personal connection to the Halls, paired with his distinguished career in the financial services sector makes him the consummate successor to Deane Cameron in one of the most important periods of the Corporation's history.

"The Board is grateful that our former Board Chair, Tom MacMillan, has agreed to serve as Interim CEO for the Corporation," said Eileen Costello, Board Chair of The Corporation of Massey Hall Roy Thomson Hall. "As the current Co-Chair of our Massey Hall Forever Campaign Tom is already fully engaged in our Massey Hall project. Tom brings to the position not only long-standing commitment to Massey and Roy Thomson Hall but also his considerable business experience and, of course, his love of music and the Halls. We are confident that Tom will provide the Corporation with leadership and stability as we commence the search for the new President and CEO."

MacMillan joins the Corporation after the recent passing of former President & CEO Deane Cameron, C.M. in May. Cameron was a pivotal force in the current Massey Hall Forever Campaign and a proud ambassador to the Revitalization project. Cameron's energy and enthusiasm for the project was infectious and inspired everyone involved in the project, including MacMillan who worked alongside him as a member of the project's Campaign Cabinet.

"I am extremely honoured for this opportunity to be working with such an incredible team here at Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall," said MacMillan. "I will endeavour to build on Deane's legacy and help to bring a successful conclusion to the Massey Hall Revitalization project which was very close to his heart."





