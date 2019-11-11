The ASPECT Chamber Music Series Continues Fourth Season in New York City with RUSSIAN ELEGY

The ASPECT Chamber Music Series continues its fourth New York City season of illuminating performances with Russian Elegy on Thursday, December 4, 2019 at 7:30pm at Bohemian National Hall. The program features violinist Misha Keylin, cellist Zlatomir Fung, and pianist Pavel Nersessian in Anatoly Lyadov's Three Pieces, Op. 57; Glinka's Trio Pathétique; and Tchaikovsky's Piano Trio in a minor, Op. 50.

Veteran BBC radio host and musicologist Stephen Johnson leads an illustrated lecture on the three Russian composers on the bill, exploring the theme of the Russian elegy. Johnson is a writer, broadcaster and lecturer on music. A popular and acclaimed BBC Radio presenter, he won a Sony Gold Award for his documentary Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth. He is the author of Bruckner Remembered (Faber 1998), Discover Music of the Classical Era (Naxos 2008) and studies of Mahler and Wagner (Naxos 2006/2007), and is a contributor to The Cambridge Companion to Conducting (CUP 2004). He is also a composer, and his orchestral work Behemoth Dances received its world premiere in Moscow in April 2016, the UK premiere taking place in London a month later.



Performers:

Misha Keylin, violin

Zlatomir Fung, cello

Pavel Nersessian, piano

Illustrated talk by Stephen Johnson

Program:

Lyadov - Three Pieces, Op. 57

Glinka - Trio Pathétique

Tchaikovsky - Piano Trio in a minor, Op. 50



ASPECT Chamber Music Series was founded by Irina Knaster in London in 2011 and relocated to New York City in 2016. ASPECT presents a new concert format - one that transforms the traditional recital into an intimate, engaging, and thought-provoking blend of performance, speech, and image.



The series' chamber-music events feature some of today's leading musicians and music experts. For each concert, they set the works on the program in context with presentations supported by visuals. These "illustrated talks" reveal fascinating details about the composer, the music, and the cultural history of the period in question.



ASPECT aims both to support and promote artists, and to welcome audiences old and new to explore new aspects of a classical repertoire of endless riches. It's more than a concert. To find out more, please visit www.aspectmusic.net.





