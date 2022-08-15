THE JOY OF BAROQUE Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou Next Month

THE JOY OF BAROQUE with THE FLUBOE TRIO comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou next month. The performance is on 15 September and features Klaus Storm (oboe), Florian Rabe (flute) & Agnes Tang (harpsichord).

Tickets: €12 in advance, €14 on the door. Doors: 7pm

Box Office: Tel: 99584871 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/baroque

Food & Accommodation: Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. The wine bar offers tasty snacks from 7pm and in the interval. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Information: Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus, www.agrovino-lofou.com.

Leading Baroque musician Klaus Storm (oboe) with Florian Rabe (flute) & Agnes Tang (harpsichord) perform Baroque masterpieces by Telemann, Kleinknecht and Loeillet. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Programme:

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767)

Sonata in E minor (from Table Music) and Sonata in A minor

Jakob Friedrich Kleinknecht (1722 -1794) Sonata in C minor

Jean Baptiste Loeillet (1680 -1730) Sonata in D minor op. 2/4

Klaus Storm (oboe) received his first musical education at the age of six with the piano. His oboe education started with Heinz Nass (Pforzheim) and continued with Reinhard Lüttman (Paris/Münster) and Jochen Müller-Brinken (Berlin/Würzburg). Storm's ideas about - and interpretations of - the sound of the oboe were decisively influenced by the oboists Lothar Koch (Berliner Philharmoniiker) and Klaus Becker (Consortium Classicum). After his studies, Storm's numerous performances as a concert soloist were quickly recognised and he was repeatedly honored by the Press and by audiences. He was influenced also by the classic interpretations of the conductor of the Kammerphilharmonie Amadé, Frieder Obstfeld. In addition to his membership of this orchestra, Storm also played for several years in the Deutsche Kammerakademe Neuss am Rhein; and today, as principal oboe in the Kourion-Orchester Münster, he is closely involved with interpretation of big solo parts by J.S.Bach and is increasingly interested in historic ways of playing Baroque music. In 2000 Storm founded the woodwind quintet Ensemble Viento and with this group undertook many tours abroad to various countries including South Africa and Venezuela. A CD production followed, attracting Press comment such as:" A splendid album - gorgeous wind music, crystal-clear sound in perfect balance." Because of his passion for mixing deeply in the classic repertoire with strings, Storm founded the Oboe Stringendi Quartett. In addition to being in demand as a studio musician and orchestral player, Storm is also manager of the Kourion-Orchester Münster. www.kourion-orchester.de

Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos.