Sphinx Organization Reveals 24-25 Highlights & Awardees Of The 2025 Sphinx Medals Of Excellence

The Sphinx Organization revealed its 2024-2025 season highlights, which include the announcement of the awardees of the 2025 Medals of Excellence; national tour dates by the self-conducted string orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi, highlighted by a return to Carnegie Hall in October 2024; and the 28th annual Sphinx Competition and SphinxConnect: Ignite! in Detroit in January 2025. Focused on increasing representation in classical music and celebrating excellence, Sphinx programs serve beginner students, seasoned classical music professionals, cultural entrepreneurs, and administrators.

Today, Sphinx Organization announces that soprano Gabriella Reyes, pianist Clayton Stephenson, and violinist and composer Curtis Stewart have each been honored with a Sphinx Medal of Excellence, the highest honor bestowed by the Sphinx Organization, which comes with a $50,000 career grant. The medal recognizes extraordinary leaders in the classical music field who are transforming lives while addressing the systemic obstacles within Black and Latino communities. Recipients are artists who, early in their career, demonstrate artistic excellence, outstanding work ethic, a spirit of determination, and an ongoing commitment to leadership and their communities. Learn more about the artists here.

The Sphinx Virtuosi - described as "top-notch...more essential at this moment than ever" (The New York Times) and having "immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty" (The Washington Post) - embarks on an exciting 2024-2025 season centered around a program titled American Form/s.

Four-time GRAMMY-nominated violinist and composer Curtis Stewart serves as Sphinx Virtuosi's 2024-2025 Composer-in-Residence, with compositions featured on tour nationwide, including the world premiere of his Drill, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and New World Symphony. Returning to Carnegie Hall for the fourth consecutive year on October 16, 2024, Sphinx Virtuosi are presented in multiple New York premieres co-commissioned by Sphinx Organization and Carnegie Hall for American Form/s.

A musical tapestry depicting the many sounds of American classical music, including classically-framed infusions of soul, bluegrass, jazz, blues, and elements of rag, American Form/s opens with a riveting movement by 19th-century pianist, composer, singer, and conductor Teresa Carreño. Additional concepts of American music are explored in Derrick Skye's multifaceted and optimistic American Mirror, Part One; renowned violinist-composer Curtis Stewart's Drill, whose work for prepared drumset and strings is his "summer music," "hunter's call," and "field recording"; the Overture from Treemonisha, written by foundational ragtime composer Scott Joplin and newly arranged by Jannina Norpoth; and an imaginative nod to Joplin by celebrated film composer, educator and advocate Levi Taylor that is meant to embody the bold, ambitious, and authentic expression in Joplin's music. The American Form/s tour will also include Juantio Becenti's Hané for String Quartet and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Novelletten for strings.

The Sphinx Virtuosi tour includes appearances at the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra on October 9, 2024; Brevard Music Center on October 11, 2024; Philadelphia Chamber Music Society on October 18, 2024; The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in cooperation with the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, presented by Washington Performing Arts, on October 19, 2024; WVU College of Creative Arts and Media in Morgantown, WV on October 23, 2024; and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on October 27, 2024.

In Spring 2025, Sphinx Virtuosi tour to venues including Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing, MI on February 22, 2025; Chicago's Symphony Center on February 25, 2025; Edmonds Center for the Arts in Washington on February 27, 2025; Columbia Basin Allied Arts in Moses Lake, WA on March 1, 2025; Tacoma Arts Live on March 2, 2025; Daytona Beach Symphony Society on March 26, 2025; University of Tampa on March 28, 2025; and Music Worcester on March 30, 2025.

From January 22-25, 2025 in Detroit, MI, Sphinx will host the 28th Annual Sphinx Competition, a national competition for string musicians that transforms lives by celebrating artistic talent, providing career advancement opportunities, and addressing systemic obstacles within Black and Latino communities. Finalists in both divisions have the opportunity to perform with the professional Sphinx Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Lina Gonzalez-Granados (Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient and resident conductor for LA Opera) comprised of top professionals from around the country and compete for a total of more than $100,000 in prizes, including the top Robert Frederick Smith Prize. All semi-finalists and finalists have access to scholarships and fine instruments through the Sphinx Music Assistance Fund.

From January 23-25, 2025, Sphinx brings back the largest and longest-standing global convening dedicated to excellence and inclusion in classical music, SphinxConnect: Ignite! This convening brings together musicians, educators, arts entrepreneurs, advocates, administrators, funders, and students for an enriching experience. With over 30 dynamic sessions designed to inspire, ignite action, and foster collaboration, attendees will hear from more than 90 distinguished speakers, including keynote addresses by industry luminaries and trailblazers.

To reduce barriers to access, SphinxConnect 2025 will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options, with sessions being streamed, recorded, and uploaded to YouTube following the convening (unless noted otherwise in the schedule). SphinxConnect will take place at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. This year's conference will feature plenary appearances by GRAMMY-winning composer Jessie Montgomery and celebrated poet, author, and producer Kwame Alexander.

Sphinx Virtuosi 2024-2025 Season Calendar

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 8:00pm

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Belk Theater | Charlotte, NC

Link: www.charlottesymphony.org/events/7f296006-df66-4ae9-b410-b9e2a0211284/

Friday, October 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

Brevard Music Center Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Parker Concert Hall | Brevard, NC

Link: www.secured.brevardmusic.org/1571

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 7:00pm

Carnegie Hall Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Stern Auditorium | New York, NY

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2024/10/16/sphinx-virtuosi-0700pm

Friday, October 18, 2024 at 7:30pm

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society Presents Sphinx Virtuosi with Britton-René Collins

Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center | Philadelphia, PA

Link: www.pcmsconcerts.org/concerts/sphinx-virtuosi-collins/

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 3:00pm

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in cooperation with the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Terrace Theater | Washington, DC

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/fortas/2024-2025/sphinx-virtuosi/

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30pm

West Virginia University College of Creative Arts and Media Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

West Virginia University | Morgantown, WV

Link: Available after September 1

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1:30pm

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Presents Sphinx Virtuosi with Britton-René Collins

Calderwood Hall | Boston, MA

Link: www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/weekend-concert-series-10.27.24

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 7:30pm

Wharton Center for Performing Arts Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Cobb Great Hall | East Lansing, MI

Link: www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/sphinx-virtuosi

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

Goshen College Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Sauder Concert Hall | Goshen, IN

Link: www.gcmusiccenter.org/event/sphinx-virtuosi/

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 7:30pm

Symphony Center Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Symphony Center | Chicago, IL

Link: www.cso.org/performances/24-25/scp-featured-concerts/sphinx-virtuosi/

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:30pm

Edmonds Center for the Arts Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Edmonds Center for the Arts | Edmonds, WA

Link: www.ci.ovationtix.com/35655/performance/11478118

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 7:00pm

Columbia Basin Allied Arts Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Wallenstien Theater | Moses Lake, WA

Link: www.cba-arts.org/premiere/

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 3:00pm

Tacoma Arts Live Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Rialto Theater | Tacoma, WA

Link: www.tacomaartslive.org/events/sphinx-virtuosi/

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7:00pm

New World Symphony Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

New World Center | Miami Beach, FL

Link: https://www.nws.edu/

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:00pm

Daytona Beach Symphony Society Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Daytona Beach Symphony | Daytona, FL

Link: www.dbss.org/concerts_73/

Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30pm

University of Tampa Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

TBD | Tampa, FL

Link: www.ut.edu/academics/college-of-arts-and-letters/department-of-music/music-concerts-and-events

Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 4:00pm

Music Worcester Presents Sphinx Virtuosi

Luth Concert Hall | Worcester, MA

Link: www.priorperformingartscenter.holycross.edu/event/sphinx-virtuosi-american-forms/

2025 SphinxConnect and Sphinx Competition Calendar

SphinxConnect 2025: Ignite!

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Saturday, January 25, 2025

Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center | Detroit, MI

Information: www.sphinxconnect.org/

28th Annual Sphinx Competition

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Saturday, January 25, 2025

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall | Detroit, MI

Information: www.sphinxmusic.org/sphinx-competition

