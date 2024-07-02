Sony Classical to Release 'Louis Lane Conducts the Cleveland Orchestra – The Complete Epic and Columbia Album Collection'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



He went on to head major orchestras in Dallas and Atlanta and to guest conduct leading ensembles all over the world. But before that, Louis Lane honed his craft while working in the shadow of one of the great masters: in 1947, legendary maestro George Szell chose the young, inexperienced Texan to assist him in Cleveland – “I think you will do” was the gruff maestro’s verdict, exceptional praise indeed from that notorious perfectionist.

Lane remained with the Cleveland Orchestra for more than two decades, moving up the ladder to become associate conductor. Playing his important role in Szell’s transformation of a respected second-tier ensemble into arguably the finest symphony orchestra in America, Lane earned a sterling reputation of his own, directing the renowned Cleveland Pops and broadening the orchestra’s repertoire with no fewer than 75 local premières.

Between 1959 and 1972 – with the full Cleveland Orchestra, the somewhat smaller Cleveland Pops and the chamber-sized Cleveland Sinfonietta – Louis Lane made a series of critically acclaimed recordings for Columbia. They display the “exceptional breadth and impeccable taste” for which this gifted but perennially undervalued conductor was lauded in a tribute by the orchestra’s executive director. Sony Classical is pleased to present them now – many for the first time on CD – in a new 14-disc set, to be released on July 12, 2024. Pre-order is available now.

Lane also recorded classical repertoire with the Clevelanders, including Mozart in 1966 (“A marvelous D major Divertimento K. 334” – ClassicsToday), Beethoven in 1967 (“…the complete Creatures of Prometheus, led with dramatic flair and character” – ClassicsToday), and a French collection of Debussy, Ravel and Satie (“Moving now to Cleveland we rediscover the striking sensibility of another underrated American conductor, Louis Lane ... Magic ... refinement of feeling. The warm ambience of Severance Hall is another asset ... The 1969 recording is most musically balanced” – Gramophone).

All these performances and many other gems are contained in this newly remastered anthology of Louis Lane’s Cleveland recordings, a long overdue homage to this outstanding American conductor.

SET CONTENTS

DISC 1:

Gould: American Salute (Based on “When Johnny comes marching home”)

Anderson: Serenata

Copland: Three Dance Episodes from "Rodeo"

Bernstein: Candide: Overture

Piston: Suite from the Ballet “The Incredible Flutist”

DISC 2:

Gershwin: Cuban Overture

Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Variation III "Danzon"

Gould: Latin-American Symphonette: III. Guaracha

Benjamin: From San Domingo

Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba

Lecuona: Andalucía: 2. Andaluza

Lecuona: Andalucía: 6. Malagueña

Guarneri: Brazilian Dance

Villa-Lobos: Bachianas brasileiras No. 2: IV. Toccata “The Little Train of the Caipra”

Galindo: Sones de Mariachi

DISC 3:

Porter: Can-Can

Loewe: My Fair Lady: Embassy Waltz

Bernstein: On the Town: The Great Lover displays himself

Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (Pas de deux)

Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square (Finale, Act I)

Rodgers: Love Me Tonight: Lover

Rodgers: Jumbo: The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Rodgers: Boys from Syracuse: Falling in Love with Love

Rodgers: Oklahoma: Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children

Rodgers: On Tour Toes: Slaughter on Tenth Avenue

DISC 4:

Griffes: Poem for Flute and Orchestra

Foote: A Night Piece

Honegger: Concerto da camera, H. 196

Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp, and Strings, Op. 35

DISC 5:

Berlioz: La damnation de Faust, H 111: March Hongroise

Schubert: Marche militaire in D Major, Op. 51, No. 1

Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Weber: IV. Marsch

Pierné: Cydalise et le chèvre-pied: Marche des petits faunes

Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1, Op. 39 No. 1

Rimsky-Korssakov: Le Coq d'Or: Introduction and Wedding Procession

Ippolotov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches, Op. 10: 4. Precession of the Sardar

Tchaikovsky: Slavonic March, Op. 31

DISC 6:

Rome: Theme from “Fanny”

Loewe: Suite from “Gigi”

Rodgers: It Might As Well Be Spring from “State Fair”

Gold: Exodus, an Orchestral Tone Picture

Alfred: Bridge Over the River Kwai: Colonel Bogey March

Walton: Death Of Falstaff (Passacaglia) from “Henry V”

Walton: Touch Her Sweet Lips and Part from “Henry V”

Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances from the film score Louisiana Story (Excerpts)

DISC 7:

Copland: An Outdoor Overture

Menotti: Suite From Amahl and the Night Visitors

Riegger: Dance Rhythms, Op. 58

Elwell: The Happy Hypocrite - Ballet Suite

Shepherd: Horizons: The Old Chisholm Trail

DISC 8:

Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66, Act I: Waltz

Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker, Op. 71, Act I, Scene 2: Waltz of the Snowflakes

Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker, Op. 71, Act III: Waltz of the Flowers

Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake, Op. 20, Act I: Waltz

Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings, Op. 48: II. Waltz

Tchaikovsky: Eugen Onegin, Act II, Scene 1: Waltz

Debussy: Petite Suite, L. 65

Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and Strings

Satie orch. Debussy: Gymnopédie No. 1

Satie orch. Debussy: Gymnopédie No. 3

DISC 9:

Vaughan-Williams: Romance for Violin & Orchestra "The Lark Ascending"

Sibelius: Romance in C Major for String Orchestra, Op. 42

Francaix: Serenade for Small Orchestra

Delius arr. Beecham: Hassan, Act I: Serenade (Arr. T. Beecham for Violin, Harp and Orchestra)

Warlock: Serenade for Strings

DISC 10:

Chabrier: España (Spanish Rhapsody)

Alfén: Swedish Rhapsody

Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, Op. 11

Herbert: Irish Rhapsody

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-Sharp Minor, S. 244

DISC 11:

Mozart: Divertimento No. 17 in D Major, K. 334

DISC 12:

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 11

Mendelssohn: III a. Scherzo (orchestral arrangement of the Octet for Strings in E-flat Major, Op. 20)

Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, D. 82

DISC 13:

Beethoven: Die Geschöpfe des Prometheus, Op. 43

DISC 14:

Bach-Walton: The Wise Virgins (Suite)

Scarlatti-Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies (Ballet Suite)

Comments