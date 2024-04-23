Sho Kuon, Edward W. Hardy, and More Will Perform in THE MUSIC OF SHO KUON at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This evening, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm, composer-pianist Sho Kuon will give a chamber music recital in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. Critically acclaimed violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, along with Andy Lin, Yuko Tsuda, Yoshiaki Okawa, Greg Pattillo, Seizan Fukuda, Lee Eika, Raphael Torn, and the Japan Choral Harmony, joins Kuon for this special evening.

In a Carnegie Hall debut - featuring pieces for piano, violin, voice, koto, erhu, and shakuhachi - pianist Sho Kuon brings a new musical perspective to the stage through eclectic instrumental arrangements and different performative approaches. Kuon plays with various musical colors, textures, and tones that highlight the playful side of the all-Sho Kuon program.

These musicians are excited to share the music of Sho Kuon. Among them, Dr. Hardy shares a few words and says, "I can't believe I will be living my dream of performing as a solo violinist and chamber musician at Carnegie Hall! I have always performed at Carnegie Hall within an orchestra, but now I have the honor of presenting the beautiful and emotional music of Sho Kuon alongside her, Yoshiaki Okawa, Yuko Tsuda, and with so many other phenomenal musicians, in one of the most prestigious venues in the world. Tuesday night's concert is going to be an incredible celebration of culture, love, nature, and life."