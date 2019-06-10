Seraphim Trio Presents MEMORIES FOR PRELUDE IN TEA At The Independent Sun

The Seraphim Trio return to North Sydney's spectacular Independent Theatre this June to present a mouth-watering concert of nostalgic European Romantic music - with an Australian twist! Plus the theatre's legendary afternoon tea included as part of the popular Sunday afternoon "Prelude in Tea" series.

Smetana, the father of Czech music, forms the centrepiece of Memories: the popular ensemble's first "Prelude" concert for 2019.

In this beloved trio, Smetana expresses grief at the loss of his eldest daughter, but finds new life in the birth of a truly nationalist Czech style.

Opening the program is Suk's Elegie, a meditation on the epic Czech poem Vyšehrad by Julius Zeyer. And to close the concert, Seraphim is delighted to present a new trio by Australia's own Richard Mills, comprising a series of musical portraits, commissioned generously by Dimity Reed for her husband's 80th birthday celebrations.

Founded in 1998, Seraphim Trio - Anna Goldsworthy (piano) Helen Ayres (violin) and Timothy Nankervis (cello) - is celebrated for the vitality and intelligence of its music-making. Alongside its acclaimed subscription series, Seraphim Trio is regularly invited to music festivals throughout Australia and internationally. These include the Melbourne International Arts Festival, MusicFest Vancouver, the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival, and the Adelaide Festival of Arts.



The group is frequently heard on ABC Classic FM, and maintains a robust commissioning program. It collaborates frequently with Australia's leading musicians, including Diana Doherty, Paul Dean, Lisa Harper-Brown, Jane Sheldon and David Elton. Seraphim Trio is frequently broadcast on ABC Classic FM and on the MBS network and records for ABC Classics.

Seraphim Trio: Memories

The Independent Theatre presents Prelude in Tea

SUK Elegie, Op. 23 | MILLS Piano Trio |

SMETANA Piano Trio in G minor, Op.15

Sunday 30 June - 3.30pm Concert, 2.30pm afternoon tea (included)

The Independent Theatre, 269 Miller Street, North Sydney

Tickets: $49 adult, $32 concession/under 30, $22 student, $17 child

Bookings www.theindependent.org.au or call (02) 9955 3000

Also visit www.seraphimtrio.com and the Independent Theatre on Facebook





