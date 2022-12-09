Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Orchestra Young Artists Competition To Offer Expanded Opportunities To Young Musicians

Each year, up-and-coming young musicians from across the region gain valuable experience participating in the annual competition.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Sarasota Orchestra announced that it will update the format of its Edward and Ida Wilkof Young Artists Competition.

Each year, up-and-coming young musicians from across the region gain valuable experience participating in the annual competition. Open to all instrumentalists residing in Charlotte, Manatee or Sarasota Counties as well as Sarasota Youth Orchestras participants from additional counties, the competition will now include both a Junior and Senior level with separate categories for piano, strings and woodwind/brass/percussion. Judges may select up to three winners in each category and age group. Cash prizes will be granted to the winners selected.

The Edward and Ida Wilkof Young Artists Competition was established in 1966. The Wilkofs wanted to plant a seed in talented youth and encourage them to aspire to professional heights. The couple's endowment is an outgrowth of Edward Wilkof's longtime dedication to the Orchestra, having served many decades as a generous philanthropist and longtime member of the Orchestra's Board of Directors.

Instrumentalists ages 9-14 (Junior Level), ages 15-19 (Senior Level)

Interested participants may enter the competition by submitting a high-quality recording of the work to be performed, along with entry form and entry fee of $25.

Submissions due February 4, 2023

Final round auditions will take place at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center on February 25, 2023.

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org/Education for full details.

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.




