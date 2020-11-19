Sarasota Orchestra Presents Outdoor Concert Series ON THE ROAD WITH SO: PARKS & PARTNERS

Sarasota Orchestra announced On the Road with SO: Parks & Partners, performing outdoor concerts for the community. The 11 upcoming concerts of chamber music showcases musicians of the Orchestra in public park and partner venues across Sarasota and Manatee counties.

"Bring a blanket, a chair and enjoy the outdoor weather as we present wonderful chamber music from brass and wind quintets with our public parks and community partners," said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO, Sarasota Orchestra.

In addition to increasing opportunities to connect with the community through music, the concert series allows Sarasota Orchestra's winds and brass musicians to safely shine in some of the Sarasota-Manatee area's most beautiful outdoor settings. Capacity at the outdoor venues will be limited to permit proper social distancing. Admission is free for all locations except for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, which charge entry fees for their grounds. Attendees are required to register to hold a space at performances.

Schedule by Venue

Nathan Benderson Park

Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast/Bay Preserve at Osprey

Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:30 pm

G.T. Bray Park

Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:30 pm

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:30 pm

Registration will open online on Eventbrite.com one month prior to each concert. The Parks & Partners concert information is available online at www.sarasotaorchestra.org. Sarasota Orchestra is grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for their generous sponsorship of the outdoor concert series.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You